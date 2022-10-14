Read full article on original website
Prosper, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Prosper. The Hays Middle School football team will have a game with Rushing Middle School on October 18, 2022, 15:00:00. The Cockrill Middle School football team will have a game with Reynolds Middle School on October 18, 2022, 15:00:00.
9-6A Football: Sachse, Rowlett shake up playoff race
Heading into the week, Sachse knew it was going to be in a must-win situation every time it took the field if it hoped to continue its playoff streak. The Mustangs entered Thursday night as underdogs against Garland, the reigning 9-6A champions.
6-5A Division I Football: Frisco tops Heritage in battle of unbeatens; Reedy moves to 6-0
Frisco and Heritage were supposed to draw attention as one of the top match-ups in the area, a game featuring a pair of undefeated teams in district play. And while an on-field altercation between the teams drew some of the headlines, and resulted in both sides being without some key players, there was still plenty of drama on the field as the Raccoons were able to edge out the Coyotes for a 20-17 victory.
Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update
From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns
The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
McGee leading resurgent year for McKinney North defense
Over the course of his varsity career, senior Andrew McGee has developed into a cornerstone on the McKinney North football team's defense. The linebacker has been at the heart of a resurgent year on that side of the ball for the Bulldogs, who entered last week sporting a 5-1 record and having allowed just 20.8 points per game across those five victories.
Meet Elizabeth Thomas, devoted community member to Carrollton and The Storehouse
Elizabeth Thomas originally came to Carrollton to be closer to her daughter, quickly finding a community within The Storehouse and landing her dream job as a volunteer with dedicated individuals like herself. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Frisco officials provide update on Wade Park during Town Hall meeting
Progress is in the works for development of Wade Park in Frisco, according to information shared during a Town Hall meeting Monday night. The unfinished site has been the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
Wilson racking up assists as Lady Eagles close in on playoff berth
The Allen volleyball team is in the midst of its winningest season since 2017 and looking to punctuate the year with a return to the playoffs. The Lady Eagles have navigated the graduation of the majority of their rotation from last year, including at setter where junior Sophia Wilson has stepped up to run the show and recently surpassed 1,000 assists for the season.
Q&A: You can find this Frisco ISD graduate's food truck around town
Tian Dai graduated from Independence High School and soon after graduated from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. Today, their food truck 88 Bites can be found around the community. Check out 88bitesgourmet.com for a menu and calendar of truck stops. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Get to know Plano resident and associate attorney Sandra Maldonado
Sandra Maldonado is an associate attorney at Carpenter and Associates Law Firm. Ger cases revolve around civil litigation, families, and probate.
See how this McKinney business owner helps local students navigate college admissions
Meredith Bagwill is the owner of Total College Prep, which has locations in McKinney, Prosper, Plano, Allen, Frisco and Dallas. She has been in education for over 30 years, and after teaching for several years became hooked to helping students improve their ACT/SAT prep scores. Today, Total College Prep offers SAT/ACT test programs, college admissions consulting and academic tutoring.
See over 30 photos of Horn High School celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Mesquite ISD Parents and students gathered at Horn High School to celebrate Hispanic heritage Sunday afternoon. Several groups performed a variety of dances and pieces of music while students informed attendees about countries throughout Central America and South America.
Meet Berenice Mendez, who is making an impact in Old Town Lewisville and in the Hispanic community
Berenice Mendez is an insurance agent who works in Old Town Lewisville, choosing the area because she wanted to be in a place where she could utilize her Spanish and make an impact in the Hispanic community there. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Get to know Downtown Mesquite's development coordinator James Johnson
James Johnson helps attract businesses to downtown Mesquite as well as helping run community events in the downtown area. Let's get to know James in our latest Mesquite News community spotlight. How did you get involved in Downtown Mesquite?
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas
Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
