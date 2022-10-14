Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at East Side apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to an apartment complex around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Locke Street, near I-35, for reports of a shooting. The...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
1 person dead, 1 wounded in shooting at car club meetup on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and another person was wounded during a shooting at a car club meetup on the city’s Southwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Dunton Street and Afcoms...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Northeast Side gas station
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a woman responsible for robbing a QuikTrip gas station and assaulting a victim. The robbery occurred Oct, 3, at a QuikTrip gas station on NE Loop 410 towards the Northeast side of town. According to the police, the suspect walked into the...
KSAT 12
Bullets tore through stomach, liver, diaphragm, lungs and arms of teen shot by SAPD officer, family says
The attorney for the family of Erik Cantu sent an update on the 17-year-old’s condition over the weekend. Brian Powers is representing the teenager who was shot by now-former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. “Yesterday Erik struggled over...
KSAT 12
Mother shot by daughter’s ex-boyfriend unaware of suspect’s criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother and tying up a teenager following a break-up, San Antonio police said. Officers said the man was upset that his ex-girlfriend went into hiding after she broke up with him and asked him to move out.
KSAT 12
Argument between neighbors ends in shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a neighbor on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police. At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue after receiving reports of someone shot. According to police at the...
Good Samaritan shot trying to help another shooting victim at car club meeting
SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan is in stable condition after being shot while trying to help another victim who had been fatally shot at a meeting of a car club Sunday evening. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road on the...
KSAT 12
Facebook Marketplace sale turns armed robbery, says San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were held at gunpoint when they attempted to purchase a car from Facebook Marketplace Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue. Police say the two victims,...
KSAT 12
Man trying to cross West Side highway hit, killed by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car on Highway 151 late Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Highway 151, on the city’s West Side. According to police, the man for...
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Fatal Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the fatal accident.
KSAT 12
Driver who critically injured four people in 2018 bus stop crash sentenced to decades in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man responsible for a 2018 crash at a bus stop that critically injured four people has been sentenced to serve decades in prison, court officials confirmed. Jose A. Garcia was given sentences ranging from 20 years to 40 years in prison after a...
KSAT 12
Owner headed to court after SA boarding home racks up more than 50 violations
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor is scheduled to make a plea appearance in Municipal Court on Tuesday morning after a boarding home he owns racked up more than 50 violations. The property, located north of downtown at 903 W. Craig Place, has repeatedly been inspected by San...
KSAT 12
Interstate 10 reopens on Northwest Side after 6-vehicle crash
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side reopened Monday afternoon following a major accident involving six vehicles. San Antonio police closed the eastbound lanes near Woodlawn Avenue and Culebra Road after a crash involving six vehicles. Firefighters reported the incident as a vehicle extraction.
KTSA
Two robbed trying to complete Facebook Marketplace car sale near North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were robbed while trying to complete a Facebook Marketplace sale near North Star Mall Saturday night. San Antonio police say two people had been in contact with a prospective seller for a car listed on the social media platform. They agreed to...
1 Person Died In A Car Crash On U.S. Highway 151 In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Authorities responded to a car crash along U.S. Highway 151 East near Ingram Road that claimed a life. The crash happened when a man was hit by a car crossing highway. Upon the arrival of the police, they spotted a white four-door car stopped with front-end damage. They also found the victim in a grassy median.
KSAT 12
Man driving erratically on I-10 ejected from SUV during crash, hit by oncoming vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit by a car and killed after he was ejected from his SUV during a crash on Interstate 10 on the East Side. San Antonio police said the man was driving a GMC Yukon “erratically” in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Hackberry just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday when he lost control.
KSAT 12
Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD. Police say two men, 19...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a Northwest side hookah lounge turned deadly with over 60 shots fired, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday near Sunset Haven Street and Babcock Road. According to SAPD, a...
