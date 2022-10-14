Sofia Loren is the kind of timeless beauty the world adores. Born on September 20, 1934, in Rome, Italy, she went on to become a famous actress in Italy and then the world. When she released her 2014 memoir, the entire world picked it up, hoping that she would drop some bombs, share some salacious gossip, and enthrall us with so many juicy stories. However, she is a class act through and through, and she did not share too much. She did share her life story – and it is a good one – but it’s not salacious in the least. She shares her life of love, laughter, and ups and downs, and it’s worth the read. However, here’s what we learned about the timeless beauty.

