Groundbreaking Held For New Ottawa Y
The first dirt has officially been moved on the site of a future YMCA in Ottawa. Dignitaries grabbed the shovels Tuesday morning to mark the exciting moment. The over $25 million facility will go up on the former Central School track site behind the old Knights of Columbus Hall. Grant money and donations have gotten the project off to a great start financially. There is a capital campaign also underway to help pay for the new Y.
PC Board Outlaws Engine Braking on Stretch of Illinois 71
Jake braking can make noise. The alternative method of slowing a diesel vehicle, like a truck, is frowned upon in some areas, including parts of Starved Rock Country. The Putnam County Board passed an ordinance last Tuesday that restricts using jake braking, also known as engine or compression braking, on a stretch of Illinois Highway 71 from Holmes Road west to Prairie Industrial Parkway. Violators caught jake braking will face a $200 fine under the new Putnam County ordinance. That amount is cut in half if the offender pays the fine within two weeks. Any subsequent violation would be subject to a fine of between $200 and $500.
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
Illinois cities make list of best for remote work
(The Center Square) – As more workers opt for jobs that allow them to work from home, a new study reveals the best cities for remote work with several Illinois cities making the list. The website LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on several factors, including cost of...
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
Kane County Announces New Seasonal Schedule for Aurora's Saturday Recycling; Two Special Recycling Events in November
More than 2,400 Kane County residents attended countywide recycling events at the St. Charles location on Randall Road this year. The events, focused primarily on confidential document shredding and paint collection, have resulted in 30 tons of paper, 1,700 gallons of latex paint, 960 aerosol cans, and 106 small propane canisters being safely recycled.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Oglesby Commissioner Says Park Board Inaction Means No Dog Park
Commissioner of Public Health, Safety and Parks James Cullinan says many people have asked him if they're ever opening a dog park in Oglesby. He says while there have been talks it hasn't gone anywhere because there hasn't been a meeting of the Park Board. Locations brought up for a...
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
4-H Model Rocket Launch Planned In Putnam County
For one afternoon, the sky over Magnolia will be filled with rockets. The Marshall-Putnam 4-H STEM is planning the first ever Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam 4-H Rocket Launch. 4-Hers from across the four counties will meet Saturday, November 5th in Magnolia to launch a variety of model rockets. If...
Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County
MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
Dispensary to be opened in Junction Shopping Center
DeKALB – For several months, a dispensary’s legal fight to gain their license to sell cannabis in DeKalb prevented them from opening. Now that the lawsuit has been resolved, DeKalb may see a dispensary opening sometime soon. The lawsuit, filed by Juan Finch Jr. and Mark Toigo on...
TRUE: A Cougar Was Hit on I-88 Near Maple Park on Sunday
I saw the following post the other day, and as everyone should, questioned it’s authenticity. Maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising…the local baseball team is named after the animal, after all!. So, I reached out to the Illinois State Police to get information on it, and sure...
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
Four New Businesses Coming To Morris
The Morris City Council last night heard about new businesses coming to the area. Here is Alderman Jake Duvick. Your browser does not support the audio element. The council then approved increasing the number Class E liquor licenses. Here is Duvick and Mayor Chris Brown talking about the businesses that will be getting a class E liquor license.
West suburban high school student dies after collapsing at Naperville North choir event: authorities
The 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event when he collapsed.
Police Blotter for Monday, October 17th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Alex Zweeres, of Morris for DUI. He posted bond and has a court date on November 28th. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 59-year-old Denny Russell, of Ottawa for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released. Also arrested was 49-year-old Altie Ingram, of Oswego, for driving while license suspended. Ingram posted bond and was released.
First Female La Salle County Deputy Passes Away
A trailblazing law enforcement officer has died. Seventy-one-year-old Tina Reynolds of Ottawa died Sunday. Reynolds was a deputy with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office for 35 years before retiring. At the time of her hiring, she became La Salle County's first female deputy. Services for Tina Reynolds are with...
Silver Cross Hospital settles for $8 million with woman's family in wrongful death lawsuit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a woman who died of a kidney stone has obtained the largest ever settlement in a medical malpractice case.The 61-year-old grandmother was admitted to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in October 2017.A lawsuit claimed the doctors and nurses ignored her medical records.She developed sepsis – a life-threatening reaction to an infection – and died 26 hours later.Before a civil trial even started, Silver Cross agreed to pay $8 million.
Roseanne Tellez takes on The Old Joliet Haunted Prison
For Halloween lovers, the Old Joliet Haunted Prison is up and running again this year! FOX 32's Roseanne Tellez shows us some of the new attractions.
