Jake braking can make noise. The alternative method of slowing a diesel vehicle, like a truck, is frowned upon in some areas, including parts of Starved Rock Country. The Putnam County Board passed an ordinance last Tuesday that restricts using jake braking, also known as engine or compression braking, on a stretch of Illinois Highway 71 from Holmes Road west to Prairie Industrial Parkway. Violators caught jake braking will face a $200 fine under the new Putnam County ordinance. That amount is cut in half if the offender pays the fine within two weeks. Any subsequent violation would be subject to a fine of between $200 and $500.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO