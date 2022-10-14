Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Local Nablus terror group ‘going on the offensive’ as its online presence gains influence
The Lions’ Den terror group, recently formed in Nablus, comprises dozens of gunmen and is not very well organized. Nevertheless, the group’s activities serve the purposes of established terror factions like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which are amplifying its influence, according to a senior Israeli terrorism expert.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF kills two Palestinian gunmen during Jenin firefight
Two Palestinian gunmen were killed in Jenin on Friday during a firefight that erupted when Israeli soldiers entered the city to arrest Hamas terrorist Diaa Salama in connection with several recent attacks against Israeli security forces. The Israeli troops came under heavy fire during the raid, with Palestinian gunmen also...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli elections 2022: A rundown of Israeli parties and their leaders
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and now head of the opposition, will attempt to win his sixth term as premier. Even his enemies acknowledge his political gifts and strong grasp of economics. He is credited with transforming Israel’s heavily regulated economy into a capitalist, high-tech powerhouse. The most recent polls suggest that this time he will have enough Knesset seats to form a government.
Cleveland Jewish News
Danny Danon says the current coalition lacks the experience to run the government.
World Likud Chairman Danny Danon is a seasoned politician and diplomat, having previously served in the Knesset from 2009 to 2015, including tenures as deputy parliamentary speaker, deputy defense minister and minister of science, technology and space. In October 2015, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Danon as Israel’s ambassador to...
Iran agrees to ship missiles, more drones to Russia, defying the West-sources
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters, a move that is likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers.
Cleveland Jewish News
Argentina asks Qatar to arrest high-ranking Iranian official
Mohsen Rezai, Iran’s vice president for economic affairs, is wanted by Argentine prosecutors for alleged involvement in planning the July 18, 1994, terrorist attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, or AMIA, which killed 85 people and injured 330. Rezai, commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps at the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Efrat’s Sukkah of Peace: Building hope from the ground up
Defying possible retribution by the Palestinian Authority and others, around 20 Arabs who live under the P.A. in Gush Etzion joined with some 50 of their Jewish neighbors to break bread and get to know one another, at the traditional “Sukkah of Peace in Efrat” during the recent holiday.
Cleveland Jewish News
US negotiator briefs US Jews on the Israel-Lebanon deal
The United States’ point man on the Israel-Lebanon maritime border accord spoke to the American Jewish community on Friday, detailing what the agreement is (a breakthrough between enemy states) and what it isn’t (a peace deal). “As most people on this call know, Israel and Lebanon have never...
Cleveland Jewish News
Family of fallen IDF soldier donates corneas, saving sight of two people
The family of an Israeli soldier who was killed last week in a drive-by shooting in Samaria has donated his corneas to two people, saving their eyesight, Israeli media reported on Monday. The recipients, both in their 80s, “Were moved to tears when they heard about the identity of the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Armenia has had few Jews and a poor relationship with Israel. That could be changing.
YEREVAN, Armenia (JTA) — Just outside a remote village two hours’ drive east of Yerevan, in a clearing reachable only by hiking down a steep embankment and crossing a rickety wooden bridge, looms a remarkable sight: a blue metal gate decorated with a Star of David that guards the entrance to one of the world’s most unusual Jewish cemeteries.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lebanese president asks Total to begin drilling for Med gas
Lebanese President Michel Aoun has urged French multinational TotalEnergies to begin drilling in the Mediterranean Sea as soon as possible. Aoun met with a group from the company and requested that drilling begin immediately to compensate for the time spent in indirect negotiations with Israel to demarcate the countries’ maritime borders, the Lebanese Presidency said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel ‘apartheid’ event sponsored by law firm that exonerated Morningstar of anti-Israel bias
While under investigation in 20 states for anti-Israel bias, Chicago-based investment firm Morningstar repeatedly pointed to an independent report purportedly absolving it of such behavior. But White & Case, the law firm that authored the report, was listed this week as a sponsor of a program at the University of Chicago’s Law School that featured a virulently anti-Israel activist and perpetuated the notion that Israel practices apartheid.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘We don’t know who is alive’: Concern mounts for Jews living in Russian-occupied Ukraine
VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (JTA) – Under a haze of early morning cigarette smoke, two Jewish men from Ukrainian cities in areas occupied by Russia were discussing how much they miss their parents. Neither had seen them for months and in the brief exchanges that they have had with them, they could only say so much without fear of putting them in danger.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ukraine to formally ask Israel for air defense systems
Ukraine will formally ask Israel to supply it with air defense systems as Kyiv’s top diplomat called on his government to cut ties with Iran over its supply of weapons to Russia. The request will be made to Jerusalem amid ongoing Russian aerial bombardments in Ukraine and revelations that...
Comments / 0