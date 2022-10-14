$16.2 million grant aims to strengthen state's caregiving workforce

Homebridge is a San Francisco-based, in-home caregiving provider serving older adults and people with complex health and behavioral needs. Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

California's caregiving workforce has gotten a huge boost, to the tune of $16.2 million.

Homebridge, a San Francisco-based caregiving organization, received a state grant Thursday, which will help it launch the In-Home Supportive Services Career Pathways Program. The IHSS program, which debuts this month, will provide an array of training and career opportunities to 550,000 IHSS providers who serve more than 650,000 residents statewide.

The IHSS program is administered by the California Department of Social Services and emerged from an initiative of the California Master Plan for Aging, which was launched by the Newsom Administration in January 2021.

The plan also hopes to generate one million direct care jobs by 2031, especially as the state's over-65 population is projected to reach 8.6 million by 2030 with an 88 percent increase in older adults with self-care limitations.

Mark Burns, the nonprofit's executive director, said the organization "was founded on the principle that a skilled and supported caregiving workforce is fundamental to providing quality home care. We are honored to contribute our values and expertise to help meet the urgent and growing need for quality home care throughout California."

Homebridge will provide more than 65 different classes in five languages to thousands of participants beginning in early 2023. The organization utilizes a client-centered model of care to provide at-home and community-based care for individuals with complex health, behavioral and social needs.

To develop their program, the nonprofit is partnering with state and national organizations, which include Futuro Health, PHI, the Corporation for Supportive Housing and the Zen Caregiving Project. These connections will provide preparation and training that can accommodate the complex needs of Homebridge's care recipients.

Homebridge is also partnering with two statewide organizations, the California IHSS Consumer Alliance and the California Association of Public Authorities, to address the critical needs of providers and consumers.

Kelly Dearman, executive director of the San Francisco Department of Disability and Aging Services, said that The City "has long been a leader in funding training for caregivers in the In-Home Supportive Services Program.

She added that the broad range of programs will "help address the critical shortage of caregivers in our City and state head on."

The IHSS Career Pathways Program includes some of the Master Plan for Aging's goals, such as providing training and career pathway opportunities and a heightened focus on equity and cultural and linguistic competence.