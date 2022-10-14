Read full article on original website
Man faces indecent assault charges in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — In Hazleton, a man faces assault charges. Police say Jose Perez turned himself in on Monday. Perez is charged with indecent assault on a person younger than 13 and aggravated indecent assault on a person younger than 16. Perez remains behind bars in Luzerne County. See...
Pa. police investigating Uni-Mart robbery by sword-weilding man in clown mask
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N, located in Fern Ridge Station, is investigating an armed robbery by a suspect wearing a clown mask and holding a sword. The suspect reportedly entered the back of the Uni-Mart in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County. He brandished a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate shooting in Lansford
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County are investigating a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Police tape marked off a section of sidewalk in front of a building. Authorities have not yet said what happened or...
Police looking for diesel fuel thief in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — Someone got away with more than $400 of diesel fuel at a gas station in Montour County. State police at Milton say Exxon Mobile gas station in Valley Township reported that someone did not pay for $463.94 of diesel fuel around 6 a.m. Sept. 21. Police continue to investigate.
Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged
Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
Two accused of drug peddling in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TWP. — A variety of illegal drugs were allegedly seized when Lehman Township police along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force
Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation
HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
Fire damages Staples store in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Scranton Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the city around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as the restroom, quickly dousing the flames.
PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail
DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
WOLF
Glen Lyon man dies in Schuylkill County after crashing into tree
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Luzerne County man has died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Schuylkill County. According to State Police, 74-year-old John Vanderhoff, of Glen Lyon, was traveling along SR-895/Summer Valley Road near the intersection with Miller's Crossing Road around 9:50 AM Friday.
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
WOLF
Convicted bank robber back in jail after allegedly threatening ex, smashing car windows
NEWPORT TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man released from prison in March after serving two years for a bank robbery is now facing new charges after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and smashing windows on her vehicle. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 32-year-old Aaron Lee...
Car crashes into building in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County Updated
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. According to Monroe County Crime Watch, the alleged criminals are still on the run from their warrants.
Fire damages Staples store in Dickson City
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Dickson City Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the borough around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as...
Woman refuses to leave bar
Berwick, Pa. — A woman who had to be dragged out of a bar by police reportedly returned hours later after being warned not to come back. Christland Marie Finch, 29, was kicked out of Intoxicology Department, 131 W. Second Street, on Sept. 30 around 9 p.m., but refused to leave, employees said. She'd been at the bar drinking since noon and had gotten aggressive with the other customers, they said. ...
Teen charged with stealing two cars, crashing one
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to […]
skooknews.com
Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
