ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeland, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Man faces indecent assault charges in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — In Hazleton, a man faces assault charges. Police say Jose Perez turned himself in on Monday. Perez is charged with indecent assault on a person younger than 13 and aggravated indecent assault on a person younger than 16. Perez remains behind bars in Luzerne County. See...
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate shooting in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County are investigating a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Police tape marked off a section of sidewalk in front of a building. Authorities have not yet said what happened or...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged

Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Staples store in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Scranton Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the city around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as the restroom, quickly dousing the flames.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail

DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Glen Lyon man dies in Schuylkill County after crashing into tree

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Luzerne County man has died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Schuylkill County. According to State Police, 74-year-old John Vanderhoff, of Glen Lyon, was traveling along SR-895/Summer Valley Road near the intersection with Miller's Crossing Road around 9:50 AM Friday.
GLEN LYON, PA
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into building in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Staples store in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Dickson City Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the borough around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as...
DICKSON CITY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman refuses to leave bar

Berwick, Pa. — A woman who had to be dragged out of a bar by police reportedly returned hours later after being warned not to come back. Christland Marie Finch, 29, was kicked out of Intoxicology Department, 131 W. Second Street, on Sept. 30 around 9 p.m., but refused to leave, employees said. She'd been at the bar drinking since noon and had gotten aggressive with the other customers, they said. ...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with stealing two cars, crashing one

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen, out on bail for charges alleging that he shot at a Back Mountain school, was arrested for stealing two cars, crashing one, and fleeing the scene over the weekend, according to police. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy