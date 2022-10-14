Hillary Clinton and Prop 1 panel: it's not just about abortion

Hillary Clinton moderated the panel with speakers Jodi Hicks, CEO of Planned Parenthood California, president of Pro Choice America Mini Timmaraju and Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis S.F. Examiner staff

A panel of reproductive rights champions, including Hillary Clinton, met on Thursday afternoon to discuss “issues that go right to the heart of privacy and freedom” — Prop. 1, California’s effort to protect abortion.

The panelists agreed that with Prop. 1, fighting for access to abortion in 2022 is not just a question of privacy anymore, although that remains paramount — it is an issue of public safety.

“The very sad future that all of us fear are terrible circumstances like (Savita Halappanavar in Ireland),” said Clinton. “How many women have to die or be terribly mistreated in order to change these laws that are so draconian?”

Clinton moderated the panel, with speakers Jodi Hicks, CEO of Planned Parenthood California, president of Pro Choice America Mini Timmaraju and Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.

The four attendees emphasized that after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the onus of protecting access to reproductive health has fallen on state governments.

In particular, Hicks and Kounalakis expressed that passing Prop. 1 would permanently establish California as a safe haven for people seeking abortions, not just in the state, but throughout the country.

As Hicks pointed out, 26 other states have abortion bans poised at the ready.

“If we don’t do everything we can, including shoring up our own constitution in our state, then shame on us,” said Hicks. “We are now one election away from losing our rights every single time, in every election, no matter where you live in USA.”

Kounalakis concurred, saying that because California has extensive protections for abortion and contraception already, it is time to solidify the right to choose in the state constitution, using explicit and unequivocal language.

California leads the nation on many fronts, and codifying the right to an abortion could be a signal to other states, said Timmaraju. The key is in messaging.

In Kansas, Timmaraju piloted the pro-choice campaign that beat the Republican pro-life initiative against tall odds. She said that voters were receptive once their individual rights were invoked.

“We had a massive coalition, led by Kansans, that was using a ‘reproductive freedom’ framework of messaging, connecting this constitutional right to the fundamental right of freedom and liberty,” said Timmaraju. “And really making the case that if they can take this away from me, what’s left? It was so incredibly effective.”

Clinton closed the panel by citing the connection between the degradation of abortion access with rise of the alt-right and neofascist powers in the US: “the ‘big steal’ and the insurrection are intimately connected with the abortion fight”, she said.

“I see [Prop. 1] as a critically important piece of the larger struggle that we are engaged in. And that’s why California has to be constantly standing up for our foundational values and freedoms and rights.”