Prince Frederick, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mymcmedia.org

‘Find Your Boo’ Animal Adoption Event Runs Through October

The county Animal Services and Adoption Center’s “Find Your Boo” adoption event began on Saturday. The event waives all adoption fees for dogs through the end of October. “Adopting a dog from our shelter can provide families with years of joy and unconditional love,” Marc Elrich said...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Pet Of The Week – Delhi

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – We can’t believe Delhi is still here waiting on a forever home!. This gorgeous pup is a high energy dog looking for a family to keep up with her!. She came to the shelter as a stray, and therefore we do not have any past behavioral or medical history about her. We have learned that she loves to play fetch!
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dog lovers join the Baltimore Humane Society to welcome back Dogfest

REISTERSTOWN -- The Baltimore Humane Society's biggest fundraiser, Dogfest, returned on Saturday, uniting kids big and small with furry friends from all over contests and games. Presented by Best Friends Furever, Dogfest was designed to celebrate the love of dogs and benefit animals in need of care and refuge at the BHS shelter. The fundraiser featured many prize-winning competitions such as Best Costume, Best Kisser, Best Dancer, Best Owner/Pet Look-alike, Catch the Treat, Musical Sit and Best Pet Trick, judged by a local celebrity panel.The pet-centric day had games for dogs to play with their people or watch as other pups partake in...
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Spirits of the Past: Disease, Death, and Mourning Tour

During the month of October, join Historic Annapolis for this spirited seasonal tour of the William Paca House highlighting sickness, treatments, and mourning rituals of the past. You’ll be guided through the historic home on a special tour focusing on the treatment of diseases, the medical practices of the women of the era, the contributions of the enslaved, the local physicians, and the mourning rituals for their dearly departed. The tour continues in the physic garden to learn about the medicinal plants and their use during the 18th century and beyond. At the end of the tour, try a cup of sage tea and take home a recipe or two!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Find Your Boo:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for Dogs Oct. 15-31

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for all dogs from Saturday Oct. 15, through Monday, Oct. 31. The “Find Your Boo” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA). The shelter is full of dogs and adopters are urgently needed. Adopting, which traditionally is easy—is even easier with no adoption fee during the special event.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

A steak out story from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office!

The steaks have never been higher. Deputy J.C. Thomas had to take stock of an udderly serious situation and grab the bull by the horns. He was over the moon to find a cow wandering along Courthouse Road near Walpole Street. Deputy O.J. Hepperle responded to assist and they milked...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Francis “Pee Wee” Aloysius Jenifer

Francis Aloysius Jenifer received his wings at home on October 2, 2022. Francis was known to family and friends as “Pee Wee”, born on March 21, 1938, in Charlotte Hall, Maryland to Gertrude B. Meredith and William A. Jenifer. Francis was the third born to five siblings. He...
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
NBC Washington

Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police

A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Husband of woman who died inside Jasper's restroom speaks out

LARGO, Md. - "That was my soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover," Craig Winn said. Winn was talking about his wife, Verna, who passed away inside of Jasper's earlier this week. Mr. Winn said they've been together for more than 40 years. The Odenton couple was...
LARGO, MD
mocoshow.com

Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village

Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
POTOMAC, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Congratulates New And Expanded Businesses

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

FOUND: Missing woman and man found safe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Update: Montgomery County Department of Police said Maminirina Richard Randrianarison and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison were located safe and unharmed. Original Story. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man and a woman in their 60s...
BETHESDA, MD
Bay Net

Joshua “Josh” Elienai Cruz Pomales

Joshua “Josh” Elienai Cruz Pomales, 17, of California, MD, passed away on October 13, 2022. Joshua was born on February 23, 2005, to Anthony Cruz and Anmarie Pomales Moulier in Laredo, Texas. He attended Leonardtown High School and Chopticon High School. During his high school senior year, Josh...
CALIFORNIA, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
BETHESDA, MD

