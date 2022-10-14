Read full article on original website
‘Find Your Boo’ Animal Adoption Event Runs Through October
The county Animal Services and Adoption Center’s “Find Your Boo” adoption event began on Saturday. The event waives all adoption fees for dogs through the end of October. “Adopting a dog from our shelter can provide families with years of joy and unconditional love,” Marc Elrich said...
Bay Net
Pet Of The Week – Delhi
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – We can’t believe Delhi is still here waiting on a forever home!. This gorgeous pup is a high energy dog looking for a family to keep up with her!. She came to the shelter as a stray, and therefore we do not have any past behavioral or medical history about her. We have learned that she loves to play fetch!
Dog lovers join the Baltimore Humane Society to welcome back Dogfest
REISTERSTOWN -- The Baltimore Humane Society's biggest fundraiser, Dogfest, returned on Saturday, uniting kids big and small with furry friends from all over contests and games. Presented by Best Friends Furever, Dogfest was designed to celebrate the love of dogs and benefit animals in need of care and refuge at the BHS shelter. The fundraiser featured many prize-winning competitions such as Best Costume, Best Kisser, Best Dancer, Best Owner/Pet Look-alike, Catch the Treat, Musical Sit and Best Pet Trick, judged by a local celebrity panel.The pet-centric day had games for dogs to play with their people or watch as other pups partake in...
‘It’s such a gift’: service dogs help Maryland vets combat PTSD
A training center in Montgomery County is preparing service dogs to help wounded warriors combat PTSD.
WMDT.com
Angel Tree program registrations opening, providing families in need with Christmas joy
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore is looking to help families in need with the return of its Angel Tree program. The program provides clothing and toys for infants to children 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Individuals and local organizations...
severnaparkvoice.com
Spirits of the Past: Disease, Death, and Mourning Tour
During the month of October, join Historic Annapolis for this spirited seasonal tour of the William Paca House highlighting sickness, treatments, and mourning rituals of the past. You’ll be guided through the historic home on a special tour focusing on the treatment of diseases, the medical practices of the women of the era, the contributions of the enslaved, the local physicians, and the mourning rituals for their dearly departed. The tour continues in the physic garden to learn about the medicinal plants and their use during the 18th century and beyond. At the end of the tour, try a cup of sage tea and take home a recipe or two!
mocoshow.com
‘Find Your Boo:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for Dogs Oct. 15-31
Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for all dogs from Saturday Oct. 15, through Monday, Oct. 31. The “Find Your Boo” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA). The shelter is full of dogs and adopters are urgently needed. Adopting, which traditionally is easy—is even easier with no adoption fee during the special event.
fredericksburg.today
A steak out story from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office!
The steaks have never been higher. Deputy J.C. Thomas had to take stock of an udderly serious situation and grab the bull by the horns. He was over the moon to find a cow wandering along Courthouse Road near Walpole Street. Deputy O.J. Hepperle responded to assist and they milked...
Bay Net
Francis “Pee Wee” Aloysius Jenifer
Francis Aloysius Jenifer received his wings at home on October 2, 2022. Francis was known to family and friends as “Pee Wee”, born on March 21, 1938, in Charlotte Hall, Maryland to Gertrude B. Meredith and William A. Jenifer. Francis was the third born to five siblings. He...
Bay Net
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Anne Arundel County
LAUREL, Md. – We have a winner! Check your Powerball tickets from Monday’s drawing, Maryland! Even though no one hit the jackpot, someone bought a $50,000-winning ticket at a Laurel retailer and 13,440 other players in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100. The third-tier winning ticket...
NBC Washington
Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police
A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
SECU pays grocery bills for 100 surprised shoppers at Redner's Markets
Last Thursday, 100 random shoppers at local Redner’s Markets were surprised to find out their grocery bills were being paid for.
fox5dc.com
Husband of woman who died inside Jasper's restroom speaks out
LARGO, Md. - "That was my soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover," Craig Winn said. Winn was talking about his wife, Verna, who passed away inside of Jasper's earlier this week. Mr. Winn said they've been together for more than 40 years. The Odenton couple was...
mocoshow.com
Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village
Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
Bay Net
Calvert County Congratulates New And Expanded Businesses
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
FOUND: Missing woman and man found safe
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Update: Montgomery County Department of Police said Maminirina Richard Randrianarison and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison were located safe and unharmed. Original Story. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man and a woman in their 60s...
Bay Net
Joshua “Josh” Elienai Cruz Pomales
Joshua “Josh” Elienai Cruz Pomales, 17, of California, MD, passed away on October 13, 2022. Joshua was born on February 23, 2005, to Anthony Cruz and Anmarie Pomales Moulier in Laredo, Texas. He attended Leonardtown High School and Chopticon High School. During his high school senior year, Josh...
'People are just lazy': Churchgoers encourage others to come back to Mass
Seek the City to Come, is a new initiative implemented by the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The goal of it is to get people back into Mass.
Wbaltv.com
Firefighters will never forget 2002 firebombing that killed Dawson family
Sunday commemorates 20 years since the fatal firebombing of the Dawson family in east Baltimore. City firefighters who responded to the fire told 11 News it's something they will never forget. The Dawson family's former home on Preston Street in the Oliver community was turned into the Dawson Safe Haven...
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
