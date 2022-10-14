ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Alexandria approves speed cameras for 5 school zones

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Speed cameras will soon be on the way to five school zones in Alexandria. The city council unanimously approved a measure over the weekend designed to improve traffic and better protect people crossing these busy streets. The cost for the project is expected to be...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Woodleigh Chase is coming to Fairfax! Sales center open now.

David Taylor from Erickson Senior Living joins Good Morning Washington to talk about their third continuing care retirement community coming to Northern Virginia. Woodleigh Chase is opening their doors with independent living, with assisted living spaces to come soon. With endless amenities from a theater to an art studio, Woodleigh Chase will create spaces to enhance its residents' lives. Their sales center is open now, learn more today at woodleighchase.com.
FAIRFAX, VA
WJLA

'Nightmare Harvest': Workhouse Haunt returns to Lorton for Halloween season

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Workhouse Arts Center has brought back Northern Virginia’s outdoor walk-thru haunted trail in Lorton, Virginia. This year’s Haunt, titled “Nightmare Harvest,” will run on weekends until Saturday, Nov. 5. The Workhouse Haunt is a long-standing Northern Virginia tradition, which...
LORTON, VA
WJLA

DC Weather: Cold blast to bring temps in lower to mid-50s ahead of Freeze Alert

WASHINGTON (7News) — Colder air has arrived! Temperatures on Tuesday will feel like late November. Daytime high temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s around the DMV. Widespread freezing and below-freezing temperatures are anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Freeze Alert for Wednesday and Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

2 dead after triple shooting outside SE DC apartment building, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two 19-year-old men are dead after a triple shooting outside of a southeast Washington, D.C. apartment building on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police identified the victims Tuesday as Reginald Cooper, 19, and Davonte Berkley, 19, both of District Heights, Md. The incident...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2-year-old boy found unconscious on Southwest DC sidewalk dies: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 2-year-old boy police say was found unconscious on a sidewalk in Southwest D.C. Thursday has died, the Metropolitan Police Department told 7News Tuesday. According to a police report, the toddler may have been physically abused. At this time, the identity of the child has not...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Historic Arlington church fire caused $1 million in damages

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Fire Department announced over $1 million in damages to the historic Arlington church which burned in a fire last week. One of the most historic churches in Arlington, Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, burned in a fire on Friday, Oct. 14. The Arlington...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

DC now offering updated COVID boosters for kids between 5 and 11

WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Health announced last week that children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in the District. Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster vaccines will be available for the newly eligible group at all District COVID Centers as well as all DC Health pop-up, mobile, in-home and community vaccination locations.
WASHINGTON STATE
WJLA

PHOTOS: Fall foliage in full swing at Lake Needwood in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Fall colors are peaking all across the DMV! Chris Fukuda shared these amazing photos at Lake Needwood in Rockville, Maryland. He says he took them Saturday morning during the foggy sunrise. If you have any fall photos/videos share them with us here!
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy