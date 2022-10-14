Read full article on original website
Virginia police departments offering more signing bonuses to attract recruits
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police departments across the nation are competing for more officers to keep communities safe and here in the DMV, the competition is getting tough. Alexandria Police just posted new information that they are offering an up to $5,000 signing bonus for new officers. “Now we're...
Montgomery Council searches for temporary replacements after Planning Board members resign
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — "We are working as quickly as possible so that the work of the planning board can continue forward, "Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz told reporters in a Zoom meeting on Monday, October 17. Calling it "an extraordinarily challenging time," Albornoz laid out plans...
Alexandria approves speed cameras for 5 school zones
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Speed cameras will soon be on the way to five school zones in Alexandria. The city council unanimously approved a measure over the weekend designed to improve traffic and better protect people crossing these busy streets. The cost for the project is expected to be...
Woodleigh Chase is coming to Fairfax! Sales center open now.
David Taylor from Erickson Senior Living joins Good Morning Washington to talk about their third continuing care retirement community coming to Northern Virginia. Woodleigh Chase is opening their doors with independent living, with assisted living spaces to come soon. With endless amenities from a theater to an art studio, Woodleigh Chase will create spaces to enhance its residents' lives. Their sales center is open now, learn more today at woodleighchase.com.
W&OD Trail remains open this week after unrelated construction delays project
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The popular Washington & Old Dominion Trail will remain open the rest of the week after a detour was delayed due to an unrelated construction project. The trail, which through Northern Virginia and into D.C., was scheduled to have a four-mile closure in Loudoun...
'Nightmare Harvest': Workhouse Haunt returns to Lorton for Halloween season
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Workhouse Arts Center has brought back Northern Virginia’s outdoor walk-thru haunted trail in Lorton, Virginia. This year’s Haunt, titled “Nightmare Harvest,” will run on weekends until Saturday, Nov. 5. The Workhouse Haunt is a long-standing Northern Virginia tradition, which...
Youngkin announces 'Bold Blue Line' initiative to fight violent crime across Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin met with law enforcement officials and Virginia leaders on Monday as he announced a new initiative to combat rising crime in Virginia. Operation Bold Blue Line, a five-step initiative focuses on increasing police recruitment, training, retaining, prosecuting and supporting victims and...
Triple shooting reported outside southeast DC apartment building, police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot outside a southeast Washington D.C. apartment building Monday night, Metropolitan Police confirmed to 7News. According to police, the shooting happened at the Bohn Apartments in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE. That block is now closed in both directions as police investigate the shooting.
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
Vehicle stolen in Southeast DC with a baby inside, crashes on I-295; person in custody
WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle was stolen with a baby inside in Southeast D.C. Monday evening. A call came in at 5:52 p.m. reporting a vehicle had been stolen at 33rd and Dubois Street SE, according to DC Police. The suspect fled and crashed on I-295 near East Capitol...
DC Weather: Cold blast to bring temps in lower to mid-50s ahead of Freeze Alert
WASHINGTON (7News) — Colder air has arrived! Temperatures on Tuesday will feel like late November. Daytime high temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s around the DMV. Widespread freezing and below-freezing temperatures are anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday morning. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Freeze Alert for Wednesday and Thursday.
2 dead after triple shooting outside SE DC apartment building, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two 19-year-old men are dead after a triple shooting outside of a southeast Washington, D.C. apartment building on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police identified the victims Tuesday as Reginald Cooper, 19, and Davonte Berkley, 19, both of District Heights, Md. The incident...
2-year-old boy found unconscious on Southwest DC sidewalk dies: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 2-year-old boy police say was found unconscious on a sidewalk in Southwest D.C. Thursday has died, the Metropolitan Police Department told 7News Tuesday. According to a police report, the toddler may have been physically abused. At this time, the identity of the child has not...
'Church is not just the building.' After fire, historic Arlington church worships outside
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — One of the most historic churches in Arlington, Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, didn’t let a Friday morning fire disrupt their plans for worshipping and gathering in person Sunday morning. They moved their church service outside. On this Sunday morning, you wouldn’t know by...
Historic Arlington church fire caused $1 million in damages
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Fire Department announced over $1 million in damages to the historic Arlington church which burned in a fire last week. One of the most historic churches in Arlington, Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, burned in a fire on Friday, Oct. 14. The Arlington...
DC now offering updated COVID boosters for kids between 5 and 11
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Health announced last week that children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in the District. Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster vaccines will be available for the newly eligible group at all District COVID Centers as well as all DC Health pop-up, mobile, in-home and community vaccination locations.
Woman raped at gunpoint at Tysons Corner hotel, Fairfax police release photos of suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify a man wanted in the rape of a woman in her hotel room in the Tysons Corner area. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Abuse Squad are investigating a...
PHOTOS: Fall foliage in full swing at Lake Needwood in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Fall colors are peaking all across the DMV! Chris Fukuda shared these amazing photos at Lake Needwood in Rockville, Maryland. He says he took them Saturday morning during the foggy sunrise. If you have any fall photos/videos share them with us here!
Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
