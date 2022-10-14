Read full article on original website
Related
Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more
An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
Gen Z climate activists throw soup over priceless van Gogh masterpiece
The 134-year-old painting was protected by a glazed frame which incurred “some minor damage,” according to a statement from the National Gallery.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
Fossil fuel protesters charged after tomato soup thrown on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London gallery
Two anti-fossil fuel protesters who were filmed throwing tomato soup on Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in a London gallery Friday have been charged with criminal damage offenses.
Long-Unseen Painting of Jamaican Man Is Identified as Rare Richmond Barthé Work
A painting of a Jamaican man that has been hidden away from public view for years has been identified as a work by Richmond Barthé, a key figure within African American art history. The painting, titled Seated Man in a Landscape, dates back to the 1950s, during a period when Barthé was based in Jamaica. But art historians did not know that he was the author of the work because the attribution was “incorrectly transcribed,” according to the National Trust, the U.K. organization that announced the new research done on the painting. The National Trust plans to put the piece on view...
A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City
Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
For Decades, Artist and Writer Barbara Chase-Riboud Has Used Abstraction to Confront Racism
For decades, the artist and writer Barbara Chase-Riboud has focused on assembling what she calls her “pantheon of invisibles,” people whose values and lives she renders present and permanent. She dedicated a whole series of sculptures to Malcolm X, to whom she paid homage by way of clusters of bronze, along with tassel-like knots of fiber spilling out beneath them. She wrote a novelized account of Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman owned by Thomas Jefferson whose psychology Chase-Riboud reconstructs with piercing detail. She made a monument to Sarah Baartman, a Khoikhoi woman who became a popular attraction as Hottentot Venus at...
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
Van Gogh Soup Attack Latest in at Least a Dozen Since Mona Lisa Smearing
Attacks by climate activists have spanned Europe, targeting famous works of art in England, France and Germany.
iheart.com
Oil Protesters Arrested After Tossing Tomato Soup at Van Gogh Painting
Two Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested after throwing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London. The two protesters wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts entered a gallery room in Trafalgar Square and threw two tins of Heinz at the painting, before gluing their hands to the wall.
Picasso's first lover more than a victim in Paris expo
Fifty years on from Pablo Picasso's death -- and five years after the #MeToo movement started highlighting celebrities' abuse of women -- a new exhibition in Paris focuses on one of the early partners of the controversial artist. The Montmartre Museum exhibition is the first of several planned around Paris for the anniversary of Picasso's death on April 8. ls/er/jj/imm
US tourist, 65, is arrested for smashing two ancient Roman sculptures after being told he couldn’t see Pope Francis at the Vatican
An American tourist toppled two ancient Roman busts in the Vatican Museums on Wednesday, causing moderate damage to the art when he was told he couldn't meet with Pope Francis. A museum source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation, said...
Why A Legendary Van Gogh Painting Was Attacked With Tomato Soup
Quick, let's play a little word association game. We say "famous painting" and also "tomato soup" and you say ... "Andy Warhol," right? The godfather of pop art may be best known for the series of soup cans he painted which, in retrospect, reveal that Campbell's used to have a far more exciting product line 60 years ago than it does today. (Whatever happened to Pepper Pot, Chili Bean, Cream of Asparagus, and Scotch Broth, anyway?) Warhol's iconic tomato soup painting, in particular, seems to encapsulate the entire 1960s art scene.
Protestors Arrested for Throwing Soup on Van Gogh's Iconic Sunflowers Painting at National Gallery
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Hosts Adorable Painting Party for True & Her Cousins. This painting faced an unexpected dash of color. Two protestors were arrested in London on Oct. 13 after throwing soup at Van Gogh's iconic Sunflowers painting located in the National Gallery. After arriving at the gallery, in addition to throwing the food on the artwork, according to Metropolitan police, the protestors also "glued themselves to a wall" before they were "un-glued and taken into custody."
London Frieze Week Evening Sales Brings In $210.5 M., $23M. for Francis Bacon Triptych
This past week, as Frieze London art fair at Regents Park was underway, Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips held mid-season evening sales of modern and contemporary art. Together, the auctions brought in a combined $210.5 million with premium. The three sales hammered just above the combined expected low estimate of £136.1 million ($154 million), marking a solid performance despite looming economic challenges. Christie’s White Glove Sale Delivers Reassurance An air of reassurance in the middle market circulated in Christie’s saleroom on Thursday afternoon, when sales of 20th and 21st century art saw 47 lots sold to buyers after three lots were withdrawn. The...
Soup-Splashed Van Gogh Goes Back on View, Kurt Schwitters’s Merz Barn to Be Sold, and More: Morning Links for October 17, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HOT TOMATO. Having recently been splashed with what appeared to be a can of Heinz tomato soup, Vincent van Gogh’s famed painting Sunflowers has officially gone back on view at London’s National Gallery, BBC News reports. As ARTnews previously reported, activists with the climate change–focused group Just Stop Oil had conducted the protest , which was intended to spur the U.K. government to respond more speedily to environmental destruction. The National Gallery said on Friday, when the action happened, that the work had been unharmed. Still, however, the protest rankled many, including New York Magazine art critic Jerry Saltz, who wrote on Twitter that it was “Taliban-like.” On Instagram,...
A Supreme Court Case On Andy Warhol’s Portraits Of Prince Could Force Artists To Change How They Make Art
The star-studded case could have big implications for the creation and use of art.
Phys.org
Detailing a disastrous autumn day in ancient Italy
Volcanic eruptions evoke images of lava, fire, and destruction; however, this is not always the case. The Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius around 4,000 years ago—2,000 years before the one that buried the Roman city of Pompeii— left a remarkably intact glimpse into Early Bronze Age village life in the Campania region of Southern Italy.
