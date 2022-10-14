Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Springfield holding fall hazardous waste collection this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is working to make sure families are safe with fewer hazardous waste items in their homes. Springfield is hosting its fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
foxillinois.com
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
foxillinois.com
Springfield winter warming centers
Springfield city officials are reminding residents of where they can go to warm up as temperatures drop. Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mon-Fri 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Mon-Wed 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thurs-Fri 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sun (October-April) 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Salvation Army...
foxillinois.com
Oak Ridge Cemetery highlights special trees during annual tour
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation held its 8th annual Tree Tour on Saturday. The tour showcased 28 trees dating as far back as 1994. The tour focused on the Temple Garden section of the cemetery. The free, self-guided tour also highlighted tree hybrids found almost...
foxillinois.com
Chatham community holds festival to help local schools
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — It was a weekend filled with events aimed at helping foster a tight-knit community. On Sunday, Chatham business and community members held a fall festival on Mulberry Street. Local vendors were on site for people to see the best items Chatham has to offer. Organizers...
foxillinois.com
5 juveniles admit to damaging bathroom at Shelby County park
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Five juveniles have admitted to damaging the bathrooms at Cowden City Park in Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office began looking for the suspects after the bathrooms were vandalized sometime between Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Monday, Oct. 10. Officials say arrangements for restitution and...
foxillinois.com
Sherman Fire Protection District holds Touch a Truck event
SHERMAN, Ill. (WICS) — Children in Sherman were able to experience the excitement of touching a real fire truck. On Monday, the Sherman Library held a Touch a Truck event with the Sherman Fire Protection District. The event was part of the Fire Prevention Week campaign, which brought children...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
foxillinois.com
Children's art auction to raise money for crisis nursery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, in partnership with the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, online Children's Art Auction began on Thursday, Oct. 17. The auction is to raise money to provide technology upgrades for the nursery. More than 100 art pieces are up for auction. The...
foxillinois.com
Paralyzed former BMX racer rides again to promote hope
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Riding bikes to celebrate acceptance and never giving up. On Sunday, the Springfield community came together to support former BMX racer Justin Harris, 20 years after an accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. Harris, his family, friends, and community members joined together to...
foxillinois.com
Rally to get lower-income people to vote
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One Illinois organization is working to get lower-income voters out to the polls. On Saturday, the Illinois Poor People's Campaign held a march in Springfield to encourage low-income people to register and vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The march was one of two dozen...
foxillinois.com
Last Honor Flight of the year takes off next month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is wrapping up its program for the year with a final flight next month. The final 2022 flight will take off on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport. Honor Flight flies veterans out to Washington D.C. with...
foxillinois.com
Two men arrested on meth distribution charges
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested and are facing meth distribution charges. The Pana Police Department says they received calls of suspected illegal drug activity in the 800 block of South Poplar Street. We're told that on Thursday, Oct. 13 two class X felonies were filed against...
foxillinois.com
New details, names released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has released the names of the two officers shot. Sergeant Timothy Wittmer and Officer Austin Bowman were shot around 12:30 a.m. on October 12. It happened during a traffic stop in the 1300 block of East Walnut in Decatur. Police...
foxillinois.com
District 186 board honors late member Mike Zimmers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was an emotional night on Monday for Springfield District 186 School Board as they met for the first time since the death of board member Mike Zimmers. Board members honored the longtime educator who passed away on October 5. Zimmers' family attended the meeting...
foxillinois.com
Walking for Wellness in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Jacksonville's Walking for Wellness program is back up and running. People in need of a safe place to walk indoors or want to walk during inclement weather can take part in the program at Jacksonville High School. The event is available for anyone who wants...
foxillinois.com
District 186 School Board accepting applications for open seat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 School Board is now accepting applications to fill the remainder of Mike Zimmers's term. Zimmers passed away less than two weeks ago. The board has 45 days to fill his spot for the rest of his term, which ends in April of...
foxillinois.com
Governor Pritzker recommends new COVID-19 safety guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks again for individuals. In a new executive order, the governor is recommending all individuals to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Governor Pritzker announced this in a new executive order on October 14.
Comments / 0