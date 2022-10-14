ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MA

Men In Braintree, Canton, Winthrop, Saugus Helped Launder $25M In Drug Money: Feds

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

The FBI arrested nearly a dozen men in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and California this week as part of a money laundering operation that helped clean $25 million in drug cash, federal authorities said.

The arrests come after a months-long undercover investigation that followed how the organization moved kilos of cocaine and MDMA from Massachusetts and distributed it throughout the country, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. The suspects thought they could hide the millions of dollars they made using cryptocurrency to avoid raising any alarms at a traditional bank, federal investigators said. Though, they didn't know their crypto brokers were undercover federal agents who kept track of where the money came from and where it went.

Agents said Jin Hua Zhang, 35, of Staten Island, NY, managed the operation with its connections in Hong Kong and elsewhere in China, India, Cambodia, and Brazil, among other locations.

Agents arrested the following people in the scheme:

  • Licheng Huang, 39, of Braintree, Mass.;
  • Feng Chen, 38, of Canton, Mass.;
  • Roger Luo, 35, of Winthrop, Mass.;
  • Thong Nguyen, 28, of Saugus, Mass.;
  • Augustin Villa, 59, of Cranston, RI;
  • Jin Hua Zhang, 35, of Staten Island, NY;
  • Rongjian Li, 35, of Staten Island, NY;
  • Yanbing Chen, 28, of Staten Island, NY;

Three other suspects in the scheme are on the run from investigators, the Department of Justice said.

“Today’s arrests by FBI Boston’s Organized Crime Task Force have disrupted a sophisticated transnational criminal organization that is accused of trafficking kilos of cocaine and laundering at least $25 million in illicit proceeds from their illegal businesses all over the world,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Now, these individuals know the FBI is just as committed to eradicating organized crime as this group was to allegedly embracing it. This investigation should be a warning to others engaged in similar conduct: we will infiltrate your network, shut you down, and bring you to justice, no matter where you are.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Virginia 7-Eleven Confirmed To Be Pumping Water Instead Of Gas In Customer's Gas Tanks

Several people have now reported water being pumped into their vehicle instead of gas at a 7-Eleven in Virginia, according to WJLA. Customers are reporting vehicle issues after pumping gas at the 7-Eleven in Sterling, claiming that "excessive" amounts of water are being found in their fuel tanks when taken to get inspected. The water in the tanks is reportedly causing several vehicles to suddenly break down, costing the effected customers thousands in estimated repairs, the outlet continues.
STERLING, VA
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Accused Narcotics Dealer ‘Nitty Gritz’ Wanted By Morris County Sheriff

Authorities in Morris County are seeking the public’s help tracking down an accused narcotics dealer known as “Nitty Gritz.”. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers has issued an arrest warrant for Tyson McCoy — aka “Nitty Gritz” — with charges for first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics, the department said in a release on Monday, Oct. 17.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

MS-13 Gang Leader Who Ordered Killing Of Man Walking Home From Work In Hempstead Sentenced

The leader of an MS-13 clique on Long Island will spend decades in prison for ordering the killing of a man shot while walking home from work in Hempstead. Ramon Martines, age 39, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Oct. 17, in Nassau County Court, more than a month after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree conspiracy in the March 2017 killing of Nelson Rodriguez.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

New York Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

A New York man is celebrating after he won a $1 million lottery prize.Guillermo Santos, of the Bronx, claimed his second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Friday, July 29, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Oct. 6.Santos received his prize as a single…
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Baltimore Boy Dies At 12 Years Old

Support was surging for two Baltimore parents following the loss of their 12-year-old son.Jaheim Tibbs died in his sleep with his favorite blanket late last week, his mom Felicia Burns Tibbs said on social media. A cause of death was not immediately known.More than $9,900 had been raised for the Ti…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

6 Arrested In South Jersey Drug Bust: Police

Citizen complaints about alleged drug-dealing activities led to the arrest of six people in Pleasantville, authorities said. The arrests followed a warranted search at 132 North First St., police said. Arrested were Messiah Burton, 19, of Pleasantville; Edwin Eaton, 45, of Pleasantville; Natalie Camagna, 39, of Pleasantville; Satrina Watson, 55,...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered For Info On Suspect In Deadly Reading Shooting

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a gunman wanted in connection with a deadly Reading shooting. Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, 23, is charged with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other related offenses in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
383K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy