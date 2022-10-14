ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creepy Message Shows Oath Keepers’ Bloodlust for Mike Pence

By Pilar Melendez
 4 days ago
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As hordes of violent, far-right activists were preparing to descend upon the U.S. Capitol to overthrow the 2020 election, one member of the Oath Keepers issued a private threat against former Mike Pence if he didn’t get in line to ensure a second term for Donald Trump .

“If he hopes to live till Friday, he better stand tall,” Thomas Caldwell said of the then-vice president in a Jan. 1, 2021 message revealed in federal court on Friday.

The text from the retired Navy intelligence officer came just four days before prosecutors allege Caldwell and other far-right militia members stormed the Capitol, executing a long-planned mission to “shatter a bedrock of American democracy.” The plan, which was first developed just days after Joe Biden was declared the victor of the 2020 presidential election, included training, conversations about going to war, and a stash of weapons outside of the D.C area in case Trump invoked the Insurrection Act, according to federal prosecutors.

“It begins for real Jan 5 and 6 in Washington DC when we mobilize in the streets,” Caldwell said in another December 2020 message shown in court. “Let them try to certify some crud on Capitol Hill with a million or more patriots in the streets. This kettle is set to boil.”

In the end, the insurrection forced elected officials into hiding, and Pence was among them. The attack came after Trump called out Pence in a tweet for not overturning the Electoral College results—something he could not legally do—and included angry voters chanting “hang Mike Pence” within feet of his location. According to the New York Times , Pence ultimately spent five hours in an underground loading dock on January 6.

Five Oath Keepers, including the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for charges of seditious conspiracy, a rare Civil War-era offense that is by far the most serious allegation lobbed at anyone in connection with the riot. All five individuals—which include Rhodes, Caldwell, Florida Oath Keepers leader Kelly Meggs, member Kenneth Harrelson, and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group—have pleaded not guilty and face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Over the last week, prosecutors have walked jurors through what they describe as the Oath Keepers’ intense planning process since December 2020. The feds say that “like a general,” Rhodes surveyed his “troops” during the riot as they breached the Capitol in coordination with other far-right groups.

Comments

Karen Vierling
4d ago

Disgusting Trump allowed this to happen to his own Vice President 😤 and disrespectful to the American voters and our government 🙄 that he believes he can be the only one to run our country 🙄 after running it into the ground 🙄 unsuccessfully !!

Reply(6)
76
M
3d ago

my personal opinion is that if ex-military officers have been involved in January 6th insurrection, they need to be sentenced to life in prison. for they have betrayed their oath to the United States of America even if they are retired or whatever they need to lose their retirement they need to lose anything they acquired through their military time.

Reply(3)
49
Linda Rojo
4d ago

pence, was there. he saw what was happening. he had to run and hide. his family, was with him! I don't understand, why he didn't go on,TV. to speak out. where was his outrage! the rioters, wanted to kill him. he should have, run to the j6 committee. but, instead. crickets.

Reply(2)
44
