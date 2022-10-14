ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Life of labor leader Jim Bowen to be remembered in Sunday service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s organized labor community is scheduled to gather Sunday afternoon to mark the life of former West Virginia AFL-CIO President Jim Bowen who died last month. The Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Four Points Sheraton...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

School bus goes off road in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

WV Education Summit draws hundreds of business leaders eager to fill jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 200 business leaders, innovators, policy makers and educators from across West Virginia are working together to share strategies on how to develop talent to fill vacant statewide positions. The Education Alliance, a Charleston-based non-profit, held sessions Tuesday at the Embassy Suites in downtown Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Two found staying inside old BB&T building in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people were caught staying inside the old BB&T building in Oak Hill, and one suspect is still on the run. Oak Hill Police tell Lootpress that on October 13, 2022, the owner of the former BB&T building located at 100 Main Street stated that he was there to check the building and could smell cigarette smoke from the drive-thru area of the building. When the man attempted to enter the room, he couldn’t open the door, as if someone was holding it shut from the inside.
OAK HILL, WV
Metro News

Marshall men chosen sixth in Sun Belt preseason poll

Marshall’s basketball teams have discovered what Sun Belt Conference coaches think of them. In the league’s release of its preseason coaches poll, the Thunder Herd men were picked to finish sixth in the 14-team league. Louisiana was picked to win the Sun Belt title. A trio of Marshall...
HUNTINGTON, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Bus crash reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Two suspects run from Beckley IHOP without paying for their food

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are facing charges after they left IHOP and didn’t pay their bill. According to Beckley Police, a waitress at IHOP said she was waiting on Justin ward and Alaska Phipps back on September 8, 2022. When they finished eating, she gave them their bill, which was 41.61 before tax. At that time, Mr. Ward left a note saying he was going out front to smoke a cigarette, and Ms. Phipps had gone to use the restroom. Another patron noticed Phipps take the to-go box and leave the restaurant. The waitress said she exited the restaurant and yelled at the suspects as they headed north on Harper Road.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Authorities seek assistance in locating 13 year old boy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Police Department is currently seeking assistance in determining the whereabouts of a missing boy in Kanawha County. According to reports from the Charleston Police Department, Quentin Brown, 13 of Charleston, has been missing since Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Brown’s last known whereabouts were...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Woman staying in shed arrested after throwing glass Mason jar full of screws

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Woman from Greenbrier County was arrested for malicious assault in Raleigh County. State Police tell Lootpress that they responded to a fight on Grandview Road. When they arrived, the female victim was observed to have a large lump on her forehead and blood running down her face. The victim told troopers that Jessica Black came onto her uncle’s porch and began beating on the door. When the victim answered the door, Ms. Black began to scream, cuss her, and beat her.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy