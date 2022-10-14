Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia native to perform with Keith Urban in Charleston
Country music superstar Keith Urban is playing at the Charleston Coliseum Saturday night. The concert will be a homecoming for his bass player, Jerry Flowers.
Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
Metro News
“Our fight was his fight”; West Virginia’s labor community honors Jim Bowen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jim Bowen was a legend, a friend and a mentor to those who knew him. The former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO stood up for the state’s working class until he neared his final days. “His whole entire life was not about himself. It...
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
Metro News
Life of labor leader Jim Bowen to be remembered in Sunday service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s organized labor community is scheduled to gather Sunday afternoon to mark the life of former West Virginia AFL-CIO President Jim Bowen who died last month. The Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Four Points Sheraton...
School bus goes off road in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
Metro News
Environmentalists express concern over Yeager runway expansion into Coonskin Park
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s opposition to a proposed plan to expand the West Virginia International Yeager Airport runway by 285 feet, cutting into Coonskin Park in Charleston. The project would take up land which is used for picnic space and walking trails. The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed...
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
Metro News
WV Education Summit draws hundreds of business leaders eager to fill jobs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 200 business leaders, innovators, policy makers and educators from across West Virginia are working together to share strategies on how to develop talent to fill vacant statewide positions. The Education Alliance, a Charleston-based non-profit, held sessions Tuesday at the Embassy Suites in downtown Charleston...
Two found staying inside old BB&T building in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people were caught staying inside the old BB&T building in Oak Hill, and one suspect is still on the run. Oak Hill Police tell Lootpress that on October 13, 2022, the owner of the former BB&T building located at 100 Main Street stated that he was there to check the building and could smell cigarette smoke from the drive-thru area of the building. When the man attempted to enter the room, he couldn’t open the door, as if someone was holding it shut from the inside.
Metro News
Marshall men chosen sixth in Sun Belt preseason poll
Marshall’s basketball teams have discovered what Sun Belt Conference coaches think of them. In the league’s release of its preseason coaches poll, the Thunder Herd men were picked to finish sixth in the 14-team league. Louisiana was picked to win the Sun Belt title. A trio of Marshall...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
wymt.com
Bus crash reported in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
Two suspects run from Beckley IHOP without paying for their food
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are facing charges after they left IHOP and didn’t pay their bill. According to Beckley Police, a waitress at IHOP said she was waiting on Justin ward and Alaska Phipps back on September 8, 2022. When they finished eating, she gave them their bill, which was 41.61 before tax. At that time, Mr. Ward left a note saying he was going out front to smoke a cigarette, and Ms. Phipps had gone to use the restroom. Another patron noticed Phipps take the to-go box and leave the restaurant. The waitress said she exited the restaurant and yelled at the suspects as they headed north on Harper Road.
Fire at abandoned building in Huntington spreads to sober living home
UPDATE: (4:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022) – Lifehouse founder Rocky Meadows confirms the residential home that caught fire from the abandoned building beside it this afternoon is one of the organization’s sober living facilities. Meadows tells 13 News everyone got out of the home safely, and he is thankful everyone has a place to […]
West Virginia State Police cruiser involved in Kanawha County rollover crash
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M. Oct. 14, 2022) – The West Virginia State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Dry Branch area. Witnesses at the scene tell WOWK 13 News the crashed vehicle is a WVSP cruiser. No injuries have been reported at this time, and witnesses at the scene say […]
Authorities seek assistance in locating 13 year old boy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Police Department is currently seeking assistance in determining the whereabouts of a missing boy in Kanawha County. According to reports from the Charleston Police Department, Quentin Brown, 13 of Charleston, has been missing since Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Brown’s last known whereabouts were...
Woman staying in shed arrested after throwing glass Mason jar full of screws
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Woman from Greenbrier County was arrested for malicious assault in Raleigh County. State Police tell Lootpress that they responded to a fight on Grandview Road. When they arrived, the female victim was observed to have a large lump on her forehead and blood running down her face. The victim told troopers that Jessica Black came onto her uncle’s porch and began beating on the door. When the victim answered the door, Ms. Black began to scream, cuss her, and beat her.
West Virginia man charged with murder in shooting death of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Logan County, West Virginia on Saturday evening. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says the shooting happened in the community of Pecks Mill on Huffman Branch Rd. and that deputies were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball, of Stollings, was […]
One man injured in late-night shooting
The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.
