Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Will Worcester finally welcome chickens? City to discuss allowing them in residential areas
After months of advocacy from residents, Worcester will finally take up the issue of chickens this week. The City Council’s Economic Development Committee will discuss whether to allow chicken keeping in residential areas at its meeting Thursday evening, according to the posted agenda. Residents led by chicken owner Amanda...
Clement St fire in Worcester displaces 22 people
A cooking fire has displaced 22 residents of a Worcester apartment building, according to Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche. The cooking fire started on the stove then extended to kitchen cabinets of a fourth floor apartment at 4 Clement St.
Toys ‘R’ Us returning to these Macy’s locations in Massachusetts
Toys “R” Us is now open at Macy’s stores across Massachusetts. The popular toy store chain closed all of its locations after declaring bankruptcy in 2018. The company announced the reopening in July of this year. The partnership with Macy’s began in 2021, when the department store...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 4 $100,000 prizes claimed Monday
There were four $100,000 lottery prizes claimed in Massachusetts on Monday. One was sold in Bridgewater from the Bridge Mart convenience store and was from the “20x The Money” scratch-off ticket. It was the top prize possible for that lottery game. Another $100,000 winning lottery ticket was sold...
Do we have a coyote problem in Massachusetts? An expert weighs in
With the exception of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, every community in Massachusetts has coyotes. As encounters and sightings continue to become more frequent, it’s worth asking: Do we have a coyote problem?. There have been reports of coyotes attacking dogs in places like Concord, Sudbury, and Wayland. A...
Judge orders Haverhill teachers to stop strike, schools still closed Tuesday
Haverhill school officials have decided to close school for the second day in a row on Tuesday, even after an Essex County Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order forcing Haverhill teachers to stop striking on Monday. Both the Haverhill School Committee and the Commonwealth Employee Relations Board (CERB)...
14 families in Springfield to be out of a home after apartment was condemned
No heat, no hot water, and a sewage leak in the basement: that's what the city's code enforcement said led to 683-687 State Street being condemned.
Salem recommends taking public transportation in October; here’s what to know
Amidst a seasonally appropriate time to visit Salem, the city is advising guests to plan their visit by taking public transportation rather than parking their cars as parking lots are filling up each day. It’ll help save time, money and “the inevitable frustration experienced when people get stuck in the...
Tufts Daily
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
On-ramp to I-290 in Worcester reopen following truck rollover
Roads are reopen following a tractor-trailer rollover on I-290 Westbound in Worcester Monday morning. The Worcester Police Department posted to its Facebook page at 12:20 a.m. that “roads are now open.”. The rollover caused the closure of North Parkway at N Service Road and the on-ramp to I-290 at...
Candidate for personnel director would be no stranger to Westfield government
WESTFIELD — Anne Larkham, the candidate for personnel director at Westfield City Hall, if confirmed, will be coming back to the city where she previously worked in the personnel office and as a human resources specialist for the School Department. Larkham worked from 2002 to 2011 as a secretary,...
iBerkshires.com
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
Springfield increasing retirees’ base pay
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno commended the decision by the Springfield Retirement Board to increase retirees' base pay and will sponsor an order for the City Council to consider.
Roland Roberge, Crystal Blake identified as victims of Mansfield crash
A Massachusetts man and woman were identified by police Monday as the two drivers killed Saturday in a five-car pile-up on Interstate 495 in Mansfield. The Massachusetts State Police said the victims were Roland Roberge, of Norton, and Crystal Blake, of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Roberge was 27. Blake was 32.
When Lorna McMurrey died, Trulieve in Holyoke was already being probed
Safety concerns at Trulieve’s marijuana production facility in Holyoke had already set off an investigation by state authorities before an employee collapsed at work and later died, a report says. Lorna McMurray, 27, had only recently started working at the Trulieve facility before she collapsed on January 7 due...
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
Boston mayor ‘devastated’ over triple shooting in Dorchester
Gun violence erupted again in Dorchester on Sunday night with a triple shooting on Geneva Avenue, Boston police said as reported by NBC Boston. According to the outlet, two men and a woman were shot around 8:50 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the two men in their mid-20s were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday night, one man was in critical condition while the other was stable, NBC reported.
Troubles at the MBTA put the agency back on Beacon Hill’s agenda
A bevy of problems at the MBTA have landed the agency in an unpleasant national spotlight, and fixing them will require both an injection of sustained funding and structural changes to its oversight system, former and current public officials said Tuesday. The route to improvement for the MBTA is an...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
Boston’s Beacon Hill is one of the ‘most beautiful streets in the world,’ according to Architectural Digest
Boston has one of the “most beautiful streets in the world,” according to Architectural Digest. The website released a list of 53 of the most beautiful streets in the world, ranging from Boston to Mykonos. In Massachusetts, Architectural Digest said it considers Beacon Hill to be “picturesque.”
