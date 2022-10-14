ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TX

‘Hands on a Hardbody’ showing at Tyler Civic Theatre

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Civic Theatre is showing “Hands on a Hardbody” this week. The play, about a group of Texans participating in a Hands on a Hardbody contest by placing their hands on a truck, has never been played in East Texas before despite being based on a competition in Longview.
Jacksonville committee discusses Sesquicentennial Street Festival

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Kathleen Stanfill and Cassie Devillier dropped into East Texas Live on Monday to discuss the Jacksonville Sesquicentennial Downtown Street Festival. The festival is being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Oct. 22, in commemoration of the 150 year anniversary of the founding of Jacksonville. The...
Upcoming events for Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Garret Hope with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about Hit the Bricks and upcoming shows at Liberty Hall. The inaugural Tyler Art Festival will be held soon, which is designed to increase visibility of local artists and attract people to Downtown Tyler. Along with that, new shows are slated to come to Liberty Hall in October.
Brookshire Brothers to close Lufkin store

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Brothers, a Lufkin-based grocery company, announced on Monday they will be closing their North Timberland store in Lufkin. The store will officially close on Oct. 29, according to the company. “We have spent a lot of time deliberating and reviewing the store. But the decision was made to close our […]
City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
East Texas Crisis Center talks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from the East Texas Crisis Center stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about what they have going on for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Ana Barnson, Director of Client Services, and Jeremy Flowers, Director of Marketing & Public Relations, talked about how...
Tyler, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Longview High School football team will have a game with Three Lakes Middle School on October 18, 2022, 15:00:00.
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
Driver dies after crash north of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a 28-year-old woman died Sunday after a car crash on US 259 north of Longview on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to officials, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Christen A. Brewer of Jefferson, was going east on Judson Road at US 259 when they […]
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore

Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
