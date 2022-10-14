Read full article on original website
‘Hands on a Hardbody’ showing at Tyler Civic Theatre
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Civic Theatre is showing “Hands on a Hardbody” this week. The play, about a group of Texans participating in a Hands on a Hardbody contest by placing their hands on a truck, has never been played in East Texas before despite being based on a competition in Longview.
Jacksonville committee discusses Sesquicentennial Street Festival
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Kathleen Stanfill and Cassie Devillier dropped into East Texas Live on Monday to discuss the Jacksonville Sesquicentennial Downtown Street Festival. The festival is being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Oct. 22, in commemoration of the 150 year anniversary of the founding of Jacksonville. The...
Upcoming events for Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Garret Hope with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about Hit the Bricks and upcoming shows at Liberty Hall. The inaugural Tyler Art Festival will be held soon, which is designed to increase visibility of local artists and attract people to Downtown Tyler. Along with that, new shows are slated to come to Liberty Hall in October.
Nacogdoches starts Adopt-a-Pew program for Zion Hill Baptist Church Restoration
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches has launched a Adopt-a-Pew Program in order to help fund the restoration of Zion Hill Baptist Church, one of the oldest African American Baptist Churches in Texas. “Rather than explore new seating, we hope to bring back the original pews that the community used for weddings, services […]
Overton Volunteer Fire Department members resign leaving some residents concerned
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — Some Overton citizens are concerned after several members in their volunteer fire department resigned. Several described what’s happening as small-town politics. They said they just don’t want to see it get in the way of the town’s growth and potential. TJ Lewis has dedicated nearly 11 years of his life to […]
Brookshire Brothers to close Lufkin store
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Brothers, a Lufkin-based grocery company, announced on Monday they will be closing their North Timberland store in Lufkin. The store will officially close on Oct. 29, according to the company. “We have spent a lot of time deliberating and reviewing the store. But the decision was made to close our […]
City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
East Texas Crisis Center talks Domestic Violence Awareness Month
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from the East Texas Crisis Center stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about what they have going on for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Ana Barnson, Director of Client Services, and Jeremy Flowers, Director of Marketing & Public Relations, talked about how...
Tyler, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Extra-strength flu shot recommended for senior citizens, East Texas pharmacist weighs in
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The CDC recommends that people 65 and older get the extra-strength flu vaccine this season. Sonny Krezdorn, pharmacist and owner of Rose City Pharmacy, said although it’s recommended, if the extra-strength shot isn’t available, the regular flu shot is great too. “Everybody should get the flu shot every year, it is […]
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen from East Texas home
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Shelby County after 38 electronic tablets were reported stolen on Friday from a Timpson home. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of the stolen tablets from Bremond Street on Friday and “due to the active response from deputies” 32 […]
What Could The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Mean For Nacogdoches, Texas?
For a town the size of Nacogdoches, there are many places to get groceries. We have two Krogers, three Brookshire Brothers, La Michoacana, a Walmart Supercenter, and the little Walmart. Those are just the major players and it doesn't even take into account all of the dollar stores, small meat...
Driver dies after crash north of Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a 28-year-old woman died Sunday after a car crash on US 259 north of Longview on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to officials, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Christen A. Brewer of Jefferson, was going east on Judson Road at US 259 when they […]
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Friday. The crash happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive at around 7:10 p.m. According to the Tyler Fire Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
REPORT: Former aide hit, slung non-verbal child with autism at Marshall ISD school
MARSHALL, Texas — An aide in a special education classroom at what is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy in Marshall was fired a few days after a report that she abused a non-verbal child with autism in the classroom. The aide, Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson was...
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore
Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
