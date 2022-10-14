Read full article on original website
Dee-Jay
4d ago
I live in Sorias district in Fresno. She has ignored and dodged residents trying to communicate with her. She only likes to deal with areas good for publicity. She is NOT about the people or our neighborhoods. Her ethics are constantly under watchful eye. We could go on and on why she shouldnt be in gov.
Reply
3
Related
GV Wire
Hotly Contested Valley Race Draws Former VP Mike Pence to Fresno
Former vice president Mike Pence stumped for Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, at a fundraising event in Fresno Monday morning. Winning kitchen table issues such as the economy and public safety will return Valadao to Washington, Pence said. Valadao is being challenged by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in the Valley’s 22nd...
GV Wire
At Fresno School Safety Event, Experts Weigh in on Student Cellphone Debate
Letting students keep their cellphones during classes is no guarantee of their safety in the event of a violent event like a school shooting, a school safety expert and Fresno County’s district attorney agreed Monday at a school safety event in downtown Fresno. John Van Dreal, the retired director...
GV Wire
Some Fresno County Voter Information Guides Lost or Delayed
As residents gear up for the Nov. 8 election, some Fresno County voters have yet to receive their voter information guides. Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus says some voter information guides will go out as late as Oct. 18. In addition, about 200 copies of the...
B.F. Sisk Dam project gets funding from Biden administration
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Biden-Harris Administration will be giving millions of dollars to fund a major project to increase the capacity of Merced County’s B.F. Sisk Dam. On Monday, officials from the Department of Interior announced that $25 million will go toward that B.F. Sisk Dam Raise and Reservoir Expansion Project. The project […]
GV Wire
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
5,344 Americans were forced to live at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Here’s what it was like
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A California woman who lived for five months in a temporary internment camp at the now Fresno Fairgrounds says she still has an empty feeling inside when she revisits the fair and sees it as a place she used to live. Frankie Wilkinson lived in the middle of the horse race […]
GV Wire
Notorious Pedophile on Trial for Kidnapping Fresno Girl Dies
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old Fresno girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he...
Los Baños Enterprise
Whale watching tour boat owner enters Los Banos mayor’s race as write-in candidate
“Captain Jim” Davis, a LBPD volunteer wants to “end the division…in our city government”. With less than a month before the November 8th election and after ballots have been mailed out, Los Banos resident Jim Davis entered the race for mayor as a certified write-in candidate on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Fliers are being distributed which refer to him as “Captain Jim Davis”. According to Darlene Ingersoll, Merced County Registrar of Voters confirmed Davis filed his required paperwork to be a certified write-in candidate, which will allow votes for him to be counted.
sjvsun.com
Breaking down Madera Co.’s city council races
Three candidates are vying to fill two open seats on the Chowchilla City Council. Councilman Waseem Ahmed is the only incumbent running in the race. He is running against dairy farmer Jeff Troost and retired teacher David Grabar. Since Chowchilla City Council does not have districts, the top two vote...
Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
This California City Could Run Out of Water by the End of the Year
While much of California complains about water restrictions, which limit when and how much residents can water their laws, the Central Valley city of Coalinga is legitimately running out of water. Hydrants, which were tested in August by the fire chief, were determined to be nearly empty. The city is...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA
Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
GV Wire
Fresno’s ‘Stumpdog’ Races Into National BMX Hall of Fame
A Fresno area BMX racing legend is headed to the sport’s National Hall of Fame. Randy “Stumpdog” Stumpfhauser, 45, will be inducted at the National BMX Hall of Fame and Museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Stumpfhauser, who was born in Fresno and raced out...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Los Banos, CA
The city of Los Banos or Los Baños, found in the central crossroads of California, is part of Merced County, on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. In Spanish, the term means “the baths,” inspired by the spring that created the wetlands on the west side of San Joaquin Valley.
Man called one of the worst child predators and accused of kidnapping Fresno girl dies
A Fresno County Sheriff's official once called Nathan Larson one of the worst child sexual predators the county had ever seen. Now, the man has died.
KMPH.com
Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
mercedcountytimes.com
A Case For More, And Better Public Safety
As our local communities rebound from a horrific crime that took the lives of an entire family, we ask ourselves: “Could we have done anything to have prevented this?”. Public Safety issues are up front and center in this election, and voters will have to decide: “What is the price of Public Safety?” Perhaps even more important, “Can we afford not to have it?”
Man found dead in downtown Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.
GV Wire
Vacant for 50 Years, Bank of Italy Building Could Rise Again
Could an iconic downtown Fresno building, vacant for 50 years, find new life?. Several elected leaders, highlighted by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, held a news conference Friday morning touting $88 million in federal funds for Central Valley agriculture programs. The location was the Bank of Italy building at the corners...
thesungazette.com
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
Comments / 5