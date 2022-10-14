ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Dee-Jay
4d ago

I live in Sorias district in Fresno. She has ignored and dodged residents trying to communicate with her. She only likes to deal with areas good for publicity. She is NOT about the people or our neighborhoods. Her ethics are constantly under watchful eye. We could go on and on why she shouldnt be in gov.

GV Wire

Hotly Contested Valley Race Draws Former VP Mike Pence to Fresno

Former vice president Mike Pence stumped for Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, at a fundraising event in Fresno Monday morning. Winning kitchen table issues such as the economy and public safety will return Valadao to Washington, Pence said. Valadao is being challenged by Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in the Valley’s 22nd...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Some Fresno County Voter Information Guides Lost or Delayed

As residents gear up for the Nov. 8 election, some Fresno County voters have yet to receive their voter information guides. Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus says some voter information guides will go out as late as Oct. 18. In addition, about 200 copies of the...
GV Wire

Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents

California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
COALINGA, CA
GV Wire

Notorious Pedophile on Trial for Kidnapping Fresno Girl Dies

A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old Fresno girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he...
FRESNO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Whale watching tour boat owner enters Los Banos mayor’s race as write-in candidate

“Captain Jim” Davis, a LBPD volunteer wants to “end the division…in our city government”. With less than a month before the November 8th election and after ballots have been mailed out, Los Banos resident Jim Davis entered the race for mayor as a certified write-in candidate on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Fliers are being distributed which refer to him as “Captain Jim Davis”. According to Darlene Ingersoll, Merced County Registrar of Voters confirmed Davis filed his required paperwork to be a certified write-in candidate, which will allow votes for him to be counted.
LOS BANOS, CA
sjvsun.com

Breaking down Madera Co.’s city council races

Three candidates are vying to fill two open seats on the Chowchilla City Council. Councilman Waseem Ahmed is the only incumbent running in the race. He is running against dairy farmer Jeff Troost and retired teacher David Grabar. Since Chowchilla City Council does not have districts, the top two vote...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA

Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s ‘Stumpdog’ Races Into National BMX Hall of Fame

A Fresno area BMX racing legend is headed to the sport’s National Hall of Fame. Randy “Stumpdog” Stumpfhauser, 45, will be inducted at the National BMX Hall of Fame and Museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Stumpfhauser, who was born in Fresno and raced out...
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Los Banos, CA

The city of Los Banos or Los Baños, found in the central crossroads of California, is part of Merced County, on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. In Spanish, the term means “the baths,” inspired by the spring that created the wetlands on the west side of San Joaquin Valley.
LOS BANOS, CA
KMPH.com

Clovis PD urges parents to talk to kids following recent school threats

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year alone there have been more than 530 mass shootings in the U.S., some of those deadly according to Gun Violence Archive a nonprofit corporation that provides information about gun-related violence. In Fresno, you might start seeing more Police Officers patrolling High Schools after...
CLOVIS, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

A Case For More, And Better Public Safety

As our local communities rebound from a horrific crime that took the lives of an entire family, we ask ourselves: “Could we have done anything to have prevented this?”. Public Safety issues are up front and center in this election, and voters will have to decide: “What is the price of Public Safety?” Perhaps even more important, “Can we afford not to have it?”
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Vacant for 50 Years, Bank of Italy Building Could Rise Again

Could an iconic downtown Fresno building, vacant for 50 years, find new life?. Several elected leaders, highlighted by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, held a news conference Friday morning touting $88 million in federal funds for Central Valley agriculture programs. The location was the Bank of Italy building at the corners...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily

TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
TULARE, CA

