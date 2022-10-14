Read full article on original website
Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
'We have a huge need:' Over $1 million could go toward tackling violent crime in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote this week on accepting a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Justice to expand community violence intervention and prevention strategies. “We have a huge need," said Keynon Lake, founder of My Daddy Taught Me That (MDTMT). "We know...
From tame to terrifying, here are some local Halloween ideas for everyone
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you looking for something to do this Halloween? Here's a list of local options categorized by how much terror you're willing to take. NOTE: Visit each listing's link for details. Events/attractions with free options are marked with an asterisk (*). No 'boos' for you.
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
Burton St. Agricultural Fest celebrates history, founder of historically Black community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Burton Street community came together Saturday to celebrate the Burton Street Community Agricultural Festival. In 1913, Edward W. Pearson started off the event to bring the historically Black community together. A civil rights leader in the mountains and a U.S. Army veteran, Pearson was...
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
More than a year after Fred, Legal Aid of NC still offers free help to flood survivors
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been well more than a year since the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred ravaged parts of the Western North Carolina mountains. Many survivors are still working to fully recover, and many still have questions. Legal Aid of North Carolina is holding a series...
Arts & crafts festival raises funds to eliminate hunger, help Lake Lure families in need
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, a free event in Lake Lure showcased artists' work from across the region. The Lake Lure Arts and Crafts Festival, which ran Oct. 15-16, 2022, took place across from the entrance to the Lake Lure beach. There were 95 vendors that featured...
Kids get up close & personal with local refuge's wild animals during educational event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local wildlife took center stage at Rabbit Rabbit in downtown Asheville Saturday, Oct. 15. Appalachian Wildlife Refuge hosted a "Meet the Animals" event there. The organization's mission is provide injured and orphaned wild animals a place to go for care and treatment -- and give...
Waynesville celebrates all things apple with 35th Apple Harvest Festival
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville celebrated all things apple on Saturday, Oct. 15 with its 35th Apple Harvest Festival. The one-day event has grown into a large gathering, and it is hailed as one of the top annual harvest festivals in the nation. Organized by the Haywood Chamber of...
NC election officials prepare for early voting, urge voters to check sample ballots
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is just weeks away, but early voting is even closer!. Early voting in North Carolina begins Thursday, Oct. 20. Buncombe County plans to have 12 early voting sites that will open that day. “During early voting, you can go to any of...
Cold snap coming: Nursery workers prepare for upcoming freeze, others urged to do same
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures will drop below freezing over the next few nights in Western North Carolina and that freeze can devastate landscapes and gardens. Local nursery workers are preparing for the big freeze and urge others to do the same. At Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery...
Asheville mayoral candidates Manheimer, Roney square off in debate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is right around the corner, and the seat for Asheville mayor is up for grabs. During a debate shown Monday night on My40, mayor Esther Manheimer and councilmember Kim Roney addressed everything from policing and public safety. They also spoke about job vacancies...
People hit the streets in fight against human trafficking during Walk for Freedom
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 15 was a day of global awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking. People hit the streets donning orange and black in hundreds of cities around the globe to bring attention to the issue, including right in Asheville. Participants walked...
UNCA Chancellor Nancy Cable announces plans to step down, interim appointed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UNC Asheville announced some major changes will soon be taking place among its top leaders. Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced on Oct. 12 she plans to step down from her role, effective Dec. 31, 2022 and will later become executive director of the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, based in Chapel Hill in January 2023.
Haywood County woman arrested for failing to appear for federal arraignment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman indicted by a federal grand jury has been arrested. Darris Gibson Moody is facing 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to court documents, Moody failed to appear for her arraignment Friday and...
