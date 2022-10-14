ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville mayoral candidates Manheimer, Roney square off in debate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is right around the corner, and the seat for Asheville mayor is up for grabs. During a debate shown Monday night on My40, mayor Esther Manheimer and councilmember Kim Roney addressed everything from policing and public safety. They also spoke about job vacancies...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buchanan Construction

Buchanan Construction is an award-winning design + build firm with services including custom homes, renovations and commercial construction. With an all-inclusive design + build approach, on-staff interior designers and exclusive project management software, Buchanan provides clientele with an exceptional construction experience. Located in Asheville, Buchanan Construction serves the surrounding Western North Carolina region and upstate South Carolina. For more information and to become a client, please visit https://buchananconstruction.com/
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

UNCA Chancellor Nancy Cable announces plans to step down, interim appointed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UNC Asheville announced some major changes will soon be taking place among its top leaders. Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced on Oct. 12 she plans to step down from her role, effective Dec. 31, 2022 and will later become executive director of the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, based in Chapel Hill in January 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy