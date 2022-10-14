ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego Town Rural Cemetery Host 7th Annual Ghost and History Storytelling Tour

Stories of local legends and spirits will return with a live performance when SUNY Oswego’s storytelling class presents the 7th Annual Oswego Town Rural Cemetery: Ghost and History Storytelling Tour at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Professor Jonel Langenfeld of SUNY Oswego’s theatre faculty directs the costumed storytellers...
Historic Roadside Marker Dedication Planned for Oct. 29th

The Town of New Haven History Center will be dedicating a Historic Roadside Marker honoring the contributions the Shepard family made to the community from 1870 to 1934. The dedication will take place on Saturday October 29th at 10:00 AM at 3644 Co Rt 6, the location where the Shepard estate was located.
NEW HAVEN, NY
New Board With New Plans For Art Association of Oswego

On October 11 the Art Association of Oswego began implementation of a year-long strategy to restart its organization after a debilitating pandemic. Along with new faces on our Board of Directors come fresh ideas. The AAO has designed an artist/administrator residency to keep doors open to visitors 6 days (38 hours) a week. AAO member, Ron Throop, has committed a year of on-site volunteer work and availability in order to jumpstart new programming from strategies that will increase and sustain membership while offering new opportunities to the public. Throop will dedicate half the time in house practicing his art, and the other half overseeing administrative duties of implementation, coordination and communications. With increased hours the AAO will be able to offer new avenues for art expression, such as poetry readings, open mics and creative writing workshops while also strengthening already popular programming like ceramics classes and quality exhibitions all year long. Its main goal is to provide increased community access to and participation in the Art Association after the artist/administrator residency is complete.
OSWEGO, NY
Margaret C. Belanger – October 13, 2022

Margaret C. Belanger, 78, of Oswego, passed away on October 13, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Margaret (Hartford) Belanger. Margaret was employed for many years by The Palladium Times. She loved playing Bingo, knitting, spening time with her friends and nieces and nephews.
OSWEGO, NY
OCSD Celebrates White Cane Awareness

For the visually impaired, the white cane is an essential tool that gives the ability to achieve a free an independent life; that’s why AnaLeigh Babcock’s White Cane Celebration at Minetto Elementary School meant so much to her. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness...
Joshua D. Favata – October 12, 2022

Joshua D. Favata, 40, a resident of Scriba passed away on October 12, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born on February 22, 1982, Joshua was the son of and survived by his parents JoAnn Collett and Daniel ( Kimberly) Favata of Scriba. He is also survived by his son, Joshua...
SCRIBA, NY
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022

Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
OSWEGO, NY
November Programming at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

Get ready to Migrate or Hibernate with the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center! With winter approaching, a variety of changes are occurring out in nature!. Some animals have already begun and finished their journey south, while others are stashing up their food and eating as much as they can for the cold and snowy days ahead. On Saturday, November 5th at 9:00 a.m., come learn about the various adaptations that NYS animals have in order to hibernate through the season. Then, the group will learn about the different adaptations migrating animals have and determine if it’s better to stay or go! Following the presentation and discussion, the group will go on a guided hike to explore the woods and look for signs of hibernating animals. Weather is unpredictable this time of year, so please bring boots or shoes that can get wet or muddy and dress appropriately for the weather!
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Johanna M. Smegelsky – October 13, 2022

Johanna M. Smegelsky, 61, of Oswego passed away on October 13, 2022. Born in Oswego, Johanna was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCarthy) Smegelsky. Johanna was a graduate of Oswego High School. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Tesoriero for many years. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Johanna loved sitting in the sun and enjoyed spending time with her two dogs, Bella and Gus.
OSWEGO, NY
OCO's Services to Aid Families Attends Oswego Farmer's Market

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month representatives from Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) attended the Oswego Farmers Market to inform community members about the many services that SAF provides for survivors of domestic violence. SAF is the sole domestic violence and rape crisis provider...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
1854 Oswego County Map Donated

Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur recently received an 1854 map of Oswego County from Tom Metcalf of Bridgeport. Metcalf’s family settled in North Hannibal in 1806. Once belonging to his great-great-great-grandfather Sumner Metcalf, the map has been preserved and passed down through the generations since then. The map shows the whole of Oswego County in 1854, along with inset maps of the smaller municipalities in the county.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
