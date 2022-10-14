Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Cinema 7 10/21/2022 - 10/27/2022
Black Adam (PG-13), Halloween Ends (R), Lyle Lyle Crocodile (PG), Prey For The Devil (PG-13), Smile (R), Ticket To Paradise (PG-13)
Oswego Town Rural Cemetery Host 7th Annual Ghost and History Storytelling Tour
Stories of local legends and spirits will return with a live performance when SUNY Oswego’s storytelling class presents the 7th Annual Oswego Town Rural Cemetery: Ghost and History Storytelling Tour at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Professor Jonel Langenfeld of SUNY Oswego’s theatre faculty directs the costumed storytellers...
Historic Roadside Marker Dedication Planned for Oct. 29th
The Town of New Haven History Center will be dedicating a Historic Roadside Marker honoring the contributions the Shepard family made to the community from 1870 to 1934. The dedication will take place on Saturday October 29th at 10:00 AM at 3644 Co Rt 6, the location where the Shepard estate was located.
New Board With New Plans For Art Association of Oswego
On October 11 the Art Association of Oswego began implementation of a year-long strategy to restart its organization after a debilitating pandemic. Along with new faces on our Board of Directors come fresh ideas. The AAO has designed an artist/administrator residency to keep doors open to visitors 6 days (38 hours) a week. AAO member, Ron Throop, has committed a year of on-site volunteer work and availability in order to jumpstart new programming from strategies that will increase and sustain membership while offering new opportunities to the public. Throop will dedicate half the time in house practicing his art, and the other half overseeing administrative duties of implementation, coordination and communications. With increased hours the AAO will be able to offer new avenues for art expression, such as poetry readings, open mics and creative writing workshops while also strengthening already popular programming like ceramics classes and quality exhibitions all year long. Its main goal is to provide increased community access to and participation in the Art Association after the artist/administrator residency is complete.
OCAY League Hosts First Oregon Trail-Themed Event of Season at Selkirk Shores State Park
Students from eight local school districts recently competed in the Oswego County Academic Youth League’s first competition of the school year at Selkirk Shores State Park in Pulaski. Participants learned about the Oregon Trail and were tasked with various survivalist and naturalist tasks including fungi identification, building a fire...
Margaret C. Belanger – October 13, 2022
Margaret C. Belanger, 78, of Oswego, passed away on October 13, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Margaret (Hartford) Belanger. Margaret was employed for many years by The Palladium Times. She loved playing Bingo, knitting, spening time with her friends and nieces and nephews.
OCSD Celebrates White Cane Awareness
For the visually impaired, the white cane is an essential tool that gives the ability to achieve a free an independent life; that’s why AnaLeigh Babcock’s White Cane Celebration at Minetto Elementary School meant so much to her. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness...
Joshua D. Favata – October 12, 2022
Joshua D. Favata, 40, a resident of Scriba passed away on October 12, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born on February 22, 1982, Joshua was the son of and survived by his parents JoAnn Collett and Daniel ( Kimberly) Favata of Scriba. He is also survived by his son, Joshua...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
The ultimate Upstate NY fall vacation: Book a luxury stay at Beak and Skiff, an award-winning apple orchard
If spending the day at an apple orchard is so much fun you never want to leave, now you don’t have to with newly built vacation stays at the award winning Upstate New York orchard, Beak & Skiff. The Central New York farm has been in operation for 111...
Cat dies in Tully house fire; Red Cross helping family
Tully, N.Y. — A Tully family’s cat died in a house fire Monday afternoon, Tully Fire Chief Frank Speziale said. The fire, at 58 State St., also has displaced the Dix family, officials said. Someone at the home called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 3:52 p.m. to...
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
November Programming at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center
Get ready to Migrate or Hibernate with the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center! With winter approaching, a variety of changes are occurring out in nature!. Some animals have already begun and finished their journey south, while others are stashing up their food and eating as much as they can for the cold and snowy days ahead. On Saturday, November 5th at 9:00 a.m., come learn about the various adaptations that NYS animals have in order to hibernate through the season. Then, the group will learn about the different adaptations migrating animals have and determine if it’s better to stay or go! Following the presentation and discussion, the group will go on a guided hike to explore the woods and look for signs of hibernating animals. Weather is unpredictable this time of year, so please bring boots or shoes that can get wet or muddy and dress appropriately for the weather!
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
Johanna M. Smegelsky – October 13, 2022
Johanna M. Smegelsky, 61, of Oswego passed away on October 13, 2022. Born in Oswego, Johanna was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCarthy) Smegelsky. Johanna was a graduate of Oswego High School. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Tesoriero for many years. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Johanna loved sitting in the sun and enjoyed spending time with her two dogs, Bella and Gus.
OCO's Services to Aid Families Attends Oswego Farmer's Market
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month representatives from Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) attended the Oswego Farmers Market to inform community members about the many services that SAF provides for survivors of domestic violence. SAF is the sole domestic violence and rape crisis provider...
1854 Oswego County Map Donated
Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur recently received an 1854 map of Oswego County from Tom Metcalf of Bridgeport. Metcalf’s family settled in North Hannibal in 1806. Once belonging to his great-great-great-grandfather Sumner Metcalf, the map has been preserved and passed down through the generations since then. The map shows the whole of Oswego County in 1854, along with inset maps of the smaller municipalities in the county.
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Drake’ by JMG Custom Homes (photos)
JMG Custom Homes has built over 1,000 homes in the Syracuse area after being founded as a remodeling business more than 30 years ago. Over the years the company and its staff have learned a great deal about what makes its clients happy and “what it takes to leave them completely satisfied.”
New York State marching band rankings (Week 6): Baldwinsville jumps up in national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville Bees marching band rode a second-place finish in Saturday night’s Liverpool show to move up in the weekly New York State Field Band national division state rankings. Baldwinsville posted a score of 89.85 in the competition, its highest mark of the season. That boosted...
