Get ready to Migrate or Hibernate with the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center! With winter approaching, a variety of changes are occurring out in nature!. Some animals have already begun and finished their journey south, while others are stashing up their food and eating as much as they can for the cold and snowy days ahead. On Saturday, November 5th at 9:00 a.m., come learn about the various adaptations that NYS animals have in order to hibernate through the season. Then, the group will learn about the different adaptations migrating animals have and determine if it’s better to stay or go! Following the presentation and discussion, the group will go on a guided hike to explore the woods and look for signs of hibernating animals. Weather is unpredictable this time of year, so please bring boots or shoes that can get wet or muddy and dress appropriately for the weather!

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO