Atlas Obscura
Miyamoto-Unosuke Drum Museum
Founded in 1861, the Miyamoto-Unosuke company specializes in the manufacture, sales, repairs, and rentals of traditional Japanese drums and mikoshi, the ornate palanquin used in Shinto festivals. Their excellent quality has attracted a great deal of praise as well as an illustrious clientele of shrines, Buddhist temples, the Kabuki-za theater, and even the Imperial Household Agency’s music department.
U.S. approves Delta, United bids to delay restart of Havana flights
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Tuesday said it would allow Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United Airlines (UAL.O) to temporarily delay resuming flights to Cuba.
Atlas Obscura
The French Art of Cheese-Label Collecting
Tyrosemiophilia is a mouthful to pronounce. Breaking it down, the meaning is still murky: in ancient Greek, tyro means cheese, semio is sign or label, and philos is love. The term does not refer to savoring rich, creamy cheese. Rather, it defines a surprisingly popular hobby: collecting the cheese labels that have been affixed to French Camembert’s round wooden boxes for over 100 years.
Atlas Obscura
Catalonia’s Human Tower Tradition Starts With a Strong Base
Sometimes, it takes a village to raise a mountain. In Catalonia, no festival is complete without castells, massive towers of humans that can reach jaw-dropping heights—the tallest on record had 10 levels. Castells go back to the early 18th century, and likely grew out of much older gymnastic and...
Atlas Obscura
The Ancient Art of Kitchen Divination
THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE OCTOBER 15, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Long before anyone had Co–Star on their phones, people still wanted to peer into the future. “They didn’t have tarot cards or crystals. They would use whatever was available for them,” says Peter Muise, author of Witches and Warlocks of Massachusetts. In most cases, that meant one thing: food. In premodern Scotland, England, and North America, “there’s a lot of magic with apples, nuts, eggs, and cabbages, because that’s what people had around the house.”
