Fall Festival returns for 12th year

The annual Fall Festival returns for its 12th year this weekend.

The event, which is put on by the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department, is scheduled from 1-7 p.m. Saturday at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

The annual festival has been a staple to the community and continues to grow each year with new and exciting activities.

Throughout the afternoon, families can enjoy a maze, inflatables, a treasure hunt and a climbing wall.

The Pilot Club will also be having a bicycle helmet giveaway while supplies last.

For a schedule of the events and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/mrym476e.

