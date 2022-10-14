Deputies are looking for two men they say robbed a Family Dollar store in Lehigh Acres on Monday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 8:20 p.m. to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar located at 3519 Lee Blvd. A man with a covered face, wearing a black shirt and blue pants, and a man wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and white shoes entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. One suspect threatened to shoot the victim if he did not comply, though no weapon was displayed.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO