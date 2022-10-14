ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Los Angeles man arrested in Naples after curfew, faces drug, weapon charges

A Los Angeles man was arrested on Monday night in Naples after deputies say he broke curfew while possessing drugs and a firearm as a convicted felon. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducting coastal safety and security patrols in the area of Ninth Street South and Central Avenue around 10 p.m. arrested Prabhtej Chhatwal, 33, who was driving an unregistered tow truck while carrying a firearm and ammunition.
Three Lehigh Acres teens arrested, accused of a violent burglary

Three teenagers from Lehigh Acres have been arrested for what the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is calling a violent burglary. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested. On October 10, deputies say they responded to a home in the area of Alabama...
Trio arrested in credit card theft, fraud totaling more than $6K

Three people have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud case in Collier County after a woman reported her wallet was stolen while she was shopping. The Naples Police Department says the investigation began when they responded to a Home Good on 9th Street North on October 10. Officers say the victim was shopping when they realized their wallet had been stolen from their purse, which was in her shopping cart.
2 suspects sought in Lehigh Acres Family Dollar robbery

Deputies are looking for two men they say robbed a Family Dollar store in Lehigh Acres on Monday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 8:20 p.m. to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar located at 3519 Lee Blvd. A man with a covered face, wearing a black shirt and blue pants, and a man wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and white shoes entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. One suspect threatened to shoot the victim if he did not comply, though no weapon was displayed.
Man arrested for hit-and-run on I-75 in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run on I-75 on Saturday. Troopers arrested James Wellman, 27, for the crash. According to FHP, Wellman was driving north on I-75 when he hit another vehicle and drove away. Troopers stopped Wellman near mile marker 101 and took him into custody.
Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone

A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
San Carlos Park man facing DUI, hit-and-run charges after red light crash

A San Carlos Park man is facing several charges after Florida Highway Patrol says he caused and left a crash at a red light in Estero. According to troopers, Nolasco Marcos, 26, was driving north on US-41 in Estero just after 8 p.m. on Friday when he crashed into the back of a car that was at a red light at the intersection of US-41 and Estero Parkway.
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County

Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters

Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by

Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
