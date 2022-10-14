Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Los Angeles man arrested in Naples after curfew, faces drug, weapon charges
A Los Angeles man was arrested on Monday night in Naples after deputies say he broke curfew while possessing drugs and a firearm as a convicted felon. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducting coastal safety and security patrols in the area of Ninth Street South and Central Avenue around 10 p.m. arrested Prabhtej Chhatwal, 33, who was driving an unregistered tow truck while carrying a firearm and ammunition.
WINKNEWS.com
Three Lehigh Acres teens arrested, accused of a violent burglary
Three teenagers from Lehigh Acres have been arrested for what the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is calling a violent burglary. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested. On October 10, deputies say they responded to a home in the area of Alabama...
WINKNEWS.com
Trio arrested in credit card theft, fraud totaling more than $6K
Three people have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud case in Collier County after a woman reported her wallet was stolen while she was shopping. The Naples Police Department says the investigation began when they responded to a Home Good on 9th Street North on October 10. Officers say the victim was shopping when they realized their wallet had been stolen from their purse, which was in her shopping cart.
Suspect arrested for attempting to break into home with machete
Cape Coral Police arrested a man for attempting to break into a home with a machete. It happened on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of SW 12th Lane.
WINKNEWS.com
2 suspects sought in Lehigh Acres Family Dollar robbery
Deputies are looking for two men they say robbed a Family Dollar store in Lehigh Acres on Monday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 8:20 p.m. to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar located at 3519 Lee Blvd. A man with a covered face, wearing a black shirt and blue pants, and a man wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and white shoes entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. One suspect threatened to shoot the victim if he did not comply, though no weapon was displayed.
Suspects target elderly female shoppers at Naples department stores
Detectives arrested a group of four suspects for targeting elderly female shoppers at department stores in Naples.
WOKV.com
Sheriff: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, 3 children found in house
Sheriff: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, 3 children found in house The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that the early stages of the investigation suggest that the man stabbed the woman before stabbing himself. (NCD)
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane Ian
At least seven men have reportedly been arrested following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian for allegedly looting. The five men who were found to be looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Supplied / Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida.
Man defrauds motorist with hand-made sign in Southwest Florida
A man's been arrested after he was caught holding a sign asking for donations for a sick child that may not exist.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested for hit-and-run on I-75 in Collier County
Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run on I-75 on Saturday. Troopers arrested James Wellman, 27, for the crash. According to FHP, Wellman was driving north on I-75 when he hit another vehicle and drove away. Troopers stopped Wellman near mile marker 101 and took him into custody.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone
A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
Driver cited for open container violation following hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol officials say James Matthew Wellman was traveling north on I-75 at mile marker 83 in an SUV when he hit a sedan with Colorado plates driven by a 68-year-old woman.
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Park man facing DUI, hit-and-run charges after red light crash
A San Carlos Park man is facing several charges after Florida Highway Patrol says he caused and left a crash at a red light in Estero. According to troopers, Nolasco Marcos, 26, was driving north on US-41 in Estero just after 8 p.m. on Friday when he crashed into the back of a car that was at a red light at the intersection of US-41 and Estero Parkway.
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
flkeysnews.com
Car crash with injuries on 18 Mile Stretch blocks traffic out of the Florida Keys
A crash involving several cars blocked the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 leading out of the Florida Keys Monday night for more than an hour. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert shortly before 7 p.m. saying the crash — with injuries — happened at mile marker 113, which is on the Miami-Dade County side of the highway.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County
Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
Murder suspect arrested while deplaning at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Alexander Evans was arrested on 2nd-degree murder and other felony charges in connection with a shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on October 8.
wild941.com
Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters
Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
wqcs.org
Operation 13 Tiers: 25 Suspects Charged, 48 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Federal, state and local law enforcement officials Wednesday announced multiple drug and other felony charges against of 25 suspects with links to Mexican drug cartels, as well as the seizure of 48 pounds of fentanyl, among other drugs, cash, and guns. "My narcotics unit...
nypressnews.com
Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by
Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
