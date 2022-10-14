ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Rob Williams injury return timeline extended after PRP injection in knee (report)

Robert Williams was expected to miss at least the first month of the Celtics regular season after undergoing a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee in September. However, a new report from Shams Charania of Stadium indicates that Williams may not return until the second half of the regular season after receiving a PRP injection in his knee on Monday.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics enter new season with title hopes, extra pressure starting with opener

BOSTON — When the Celtics were busy blowing out opponent after opponent in the second half of last season, there were naturally still some doubts. This was, after all, the same team that started 18-21 and didn’t look anything like a title contender. But the Celtics transformed themselves midseason all the way to the NBA Finals, quieting any critics who thought the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown couldn’t work long-term.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
NASHVILLE, TN
MassLive.com

Watch the Bruins vs. Senators for free on Tuesday night

Can anyone stop the Boston Bruins in the opening weeks of the 2022-23 season? The Ottawa Senators are going to try on Tuesday night. Puck drops between the B’s and Sens at 7 p.m. ET on NESN which can be streamed for free on fuboTV for new users that sign up for the free trial offer.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

