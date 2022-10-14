Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Lakers C Thomas Bryant has thumb surgery, out at least 3 weeks
The Los Angeles Lakers said Tuesday that center Thomas Bryant underwent surgery on his left thumb and will be re-evaluated
Rob Williams injury return timeline extended after PRP injection in knee (report)
Robert Williams was expected to miss at least the first month of the Celtics regular season after undergoing a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee in September. However, a new report from Shams Charania of Stadium indicates that Williams may not return until the second half of the regular season after receiving a PRP injection in his knee on Monday.
Barstool promo code: get $1K for NBA, MLB Playoffs Tuesday
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA season tips off today, plus the MLB Playoffs continue and you can click here and enter Barstool promo code MASS1000 for...
Celtics vs. 76ers: Free live stream, start time, TV, how to watch NBA season opener
The NBA is back as the Boston Celtics open up the 2022-23 season against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tuesday night’s game will air on TV via TNT. Fans can watch the game for free by signing up for a trial of DirecTV. LIVE STREAM: Sign up here to watch the...
Celtics enter new season with title hopes, extra pressure starting with opener
BOSTON — When the Celtics were busy blowing out opponent after opponent in the second half of last season, there were naturally still some doubts. This was, after all, the same team that started 18-21 and didn’t look anything like a title contender. But the Celtics transformed themselves midseason all the way to the NBA Finals, quieting any critics who thought the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown couldn’t work long-term.
Celtics roundtable: Can Boston get back to the Finals with retooled roster?
The Celtics open their season Tuesday against the 76ers with expectations still high despite the late drama from the offseason. The Ime Udoka suspension put an immediate damper on training camp, but the vibes have been surprisingly solid. Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla leads the way now for a team expecting to be in the thick of the title hunt.
Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
Bruins’ F A.J. Greer is going to be popular in Boston | Matt Vautour
BOSTON — After he scored the Bruins’ fifth goal in Saturday’s home-opening win at TD Garden, A.J. Greer’s momentum carried the forward behind the net. He faced the crowd and shared in the celebration. Greer grabbed the spoked B crest on his black sweater and pulled...
Watch the Bruins vs. Senators for free on Tuesday night
Can anyone stop the Boston Bruins in the opening weeks of the 2022-23 season? The Ottawa Senators are going to try on Tuesday night. Puck drops between the B’s and Sens at 7 p.m. ET on NESN which can be streamed for free on fuboTV for new users that sign up for the free trial offer.
Brandon Carlo injury: Bruins defenseman knocked out of home opener
BOSTON — The Bruins’ blue line, which was already without Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy, lost Brandon Carlo for the second and third periods of Saturday’s home opener. Carlo was on the receiving end of a legal hit from Liam O’Brien in the first period. The Bruins...
How to watch Bruins vs. Panthers hockey game Monday for free
The red-hot Boston Bruins host the red-hot Florida Panthers on Monday night as both teams have shot out of the gate with perfect 2-0-0 records so far this season. Fans hoping to watch this one can do so for free thanks to fuboTV’s free 7-day trial. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
