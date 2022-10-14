ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Man dies in surgery after being shot multiple times, Jackson Police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 43-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times Monday in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. Jackson Police say Christopher Wansley was transported to the hospital after they found him inside his SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9:14 Monday night. Wansley was...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Police investigate shooting in North Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man found dead in bed of his truck shot multiple times, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a man was found dead in the bed of his truck marking the city's 108th homicide for the year. Police say the body of Thelvin Carr, 62, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Newton and J.R. Lynch streets. Neighbors...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person dies in Richland house fire

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – One person died in a house fire in Richland on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Richland Police Department said the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Thomas Street. They said one person died in the fire.
RICHLAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Tucker Road car chase ends in crash and arrest

A car chase ends in a crash on Tucker Road on Sunday morning. “Just before 10 a.m. this morning, Deputy David Culbertson met a black Buick Regal northbound on Tucker Road at a high rate of speed. Deputy Culbertson turned around and got behind the vehicle, engaged lights and siren attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle, instead of stopping, sped up,” said Sheriff Martin Pace in a live report with the Vicksburg Daily News. “Several blocks down the road it actually side-swiped an oncoming vehicle and then, in about the 1700 block the fleeing vehicle apparently became disabled, pulled to the side of the road.”
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VIDEO: RV fire on Burnt House Road

An RV is a total loss after a fire on Burnt House Road on Monday. About 15 minutes to 6 p.m., an RV caught fire on Burnt House Road near its intersection with Mallet Road. The owner of the RV was moving it from a nearby location when a mechanical issue caused a fire to start in the front of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was able to park the RV on the side of the road and escape without injury.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

$20K worth of items stolen from Camp Kamassa

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Camp Kamassa in Copiah County are searching for the suspects who they said stole multiple items from the campground. Camp Kamassa is Mississippi’s handicap accessible camp facility for children and adults with special needs. Director of Development Tanya Mohawk said more than $20,000 worth of items were stolen […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was recovered from a house fire in Richland, according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the incident happened on Thomas Street at 5:35 a.m. Sunday. The Richland Fire Department and a deputy state fire marshal responded to the...
RICHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy