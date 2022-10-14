Read full article on original website
The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, And More Celebrate Matt Hardy's 30 Years In Professional Wrestling
The Undertaker and other noteworthy names celebrate Matt Hardy's 30th anniversary in the wrestling business. Hardy debuted in 1992, and he started working for the WWE as an enhancement talent in 1994. Eventually, he and his brother Jeff signed with the company in 1998. They went on to become an iconic tag team, The Hardy Boyz, and the duo has won gold all over the wrestling world. Hardy has also starred as a singles competitor; he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster; he most recently competed on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE
Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
Two More Wrestlers Advance In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Six names now set for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinals. At the October 16 NJPW Battle Autumn event, KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto in the co-main event and SANADA defeated Taichi in the main event. Both men have advanced in the NJPW World TV Title tournament. KENTA and SANADA...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Making Huge Promotional Push For NXT To Beat AEW
With NXT set to go head to head with AEW one more time, reports have surfaced suggesting WWE is “determined” to defeat their Elite competition. The Wednesday Night Wars kicked off in late 2019 when WWE decided to take NXT off of their own network and put it on the USA Network just weeks before AEW Dynamite debuted on TNT in October of that year. The battle for ratings supremacy lasted until April 2021 when NXT was moved to Tuesday nights with Dynamite beating their wrestling competition for the majority of the year and a half that the two shows went head-to-head.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, KS (10/16): Seth Rollins Battles Matt Riddle
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on October 16 from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, Kansas (10/16) Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. Omos (with MVP) def. R-Truth. Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
Jody Threat Reacts To AEW Debut, IMPACT Wrestling Set To Return To Pembroke Pines | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. - In a new Twitter post, Jody Threat reacted to her AEW Dark: Elevation debut:. - IMPACT Wrestling is set to return to Pembroke Pines later this winter:. - Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are set to be guests...
Shawn Michaels: We Don't Put Anybody In A Box At WWE Performance Center
Before Shawn Michaels was leading the charge with NXT, he trained the next generation of wrestlers after he retired from wrestling the first time at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. Wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Brian Kendrick, Paul London, and more came through the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy on their...
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling
Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Preview: AEW Hosts A Special Title Tuesday Episode With 3 Title Fights And More
It's Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and you know what that means, it's time to break down a special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. For the first time in a year-and-a-half, AEW Dynamite will go head-to-head with WWE NXT tonight as Dynamite airs in a special time slot, 24 hours ahead of when it would normally air. Tonight, Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio, the home of Jon Moxley and Moxley will have a major challenge in front of him as Hangman Page looks to regain the AEW World Championship. Tonight will also feature Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and A Ring of Honor World Championship defense by "The Ocho" Chris Jericho.
Tony Khan Promises 'Great News Soon' About ROH Weekly TV, Running One More ROH PPV In 2022
Tony Khan teases big Ring of Honor news. ROH has become integrated into AEW television ever since Tony Khan purchased the promotion in March. ROH titles are regularly defended on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, and the AEW signed talent have been featured on ROH pay-per-views under Khan's regime. Khan...
AEW Road To Cincinnati, Carmelo Hayes Predicts Halloween Havoc Victory, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 17, 2022. - Jon Moxley v Hangman Page + Toni Storm v Shida + Jericho v Castle AEW Road to Cincinnati, 10/17/22:. - The Street Champion of The Bloodline: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. - It's Title Tuesday w/ 4 Champion Matches!...
ODB Recalls How Triple H Encouraged Her To Sign With TNA
ODB describes how Triple H encouraged her to sign with TNA during her days in OVW. ODB previously worked for OVW when the promotion was WWE's developmental company. She was the inaugural OVW Women's Champion, and she was a featured member of the roster. But WWE higher-ups reportedly didn't think she fit in with the Divas division. Rather than sticking around, ODB left OVW and joined TNA, where she went on to become a four-time Women's Knockouts Champion, among other accolades. According to ODB, this career-changing move was inspired by Triple H.
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before
Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
Report: WWE Day 1 2023 Canceled, Not Being Rebranded
WWE Day 1 2023 has reportedly been canceled. WWE Day 1 began in 2022 and appeared to be being set up as a tradition going forward. WWE Day 1 2023 was announced to be taking place on Sunday, January 1, 2023, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, but now, a new report suggests that the event has been canceled and will not be rebranded or rescheduled.
Rosa Mendes Says The Only Way She Would Compete In A WWE Royal Rumble Match Is For Charity
Rosa Mendes talks about competing in one more match. Royal Rumble surprises have become a staple of the annual tradition and ever since 2018, that has also meant several comebacks for women competitors with the addition of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Over the years, names like The Bella Twins,...
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm
Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
WWE Raw On 10/17 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/17. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 17 averaged 1.803 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.824 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.55 rating...
Kazuchika Okada Discusses Training NJPW Recruits
Kazuchika Okada is looking to take the next generation under his wing. Okada is still the face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and one of the most decorated wrestlers in NJPW history. At the age of 34, Okada isn't showing signs of slowing down, but he has an eye on future stars.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/18): Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale In Action
AEW Dark (10/18) Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) def. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) def. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz, & Jessie V. Dante Martin def. QT Marshall. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Mo...
