Legendary Dog Costume Contest

The Legendary Dog Costume Contest is Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Jackalope Brewing Company. There will be three contest categories including cutest costume, scariest costume, and most original costume. Registration is at 2:00pm and the contests will begin at 3:00pm. There is a $5 entry fee that will be donated to Agape Animal Rescue. This event is open to all ages.
Musicians Corner Fall Market

The Musicians Corner Fall Market is Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23, 2022, from 10:00am to 5:00pm at Centennial Park. Guests can expect live music, 100+ artisan and food vendors, fall-themed activities for children, and more. This event is free and open to all ages.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is having a showing on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Assembly Food Hall. Doors open at 7:30pm and the show will begin at 8:30pm. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in character! Ticket prices vary from $20-$100. Admission is 21 and over only.
