The Legendary Dog Costume Contest is Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Jackalope Brewing Company. There will be three contest categories including cutest costume, scariest costume, and most original costume. Registration is at 2:00pm and the contests will begin at 3:00pm. There is a $5 entry fee that will be donated to Agape Animal Rescue. This event is open to all ages.

