The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Wednesday, 10/5/2022:

Coos Bay

• 2:19 am, 56 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean Boulevard and Wallace Street.

• 3:24 am, family dispute, 1100 block of E Park Roadway.

• 4:49 am, injured deer, 2200 block of N Bayshore Drive.

• 7:19 am, dog at large, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 7:30 am, theft, 600 block of Ivy Street.

• 8:54 am, traffic sign down, Cammann and Pacific.

• 10:10 am, 27 year old male cited for criminal mischief II, criminal trespass I, theft III and PCS – Fentanyl, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 10:24 am, threats, Mingus Park.

• 10:32 am, minor in possession of marijuana, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.

• 11:46 am, 32 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 12:19 pm, non-injury accident, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 1:02 pm, 35 year old female cited for criminal trespass, theft III and PCS Fentanyl felony, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 1:17 pm, 31 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.

• 1:22 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.

• 2:06 pm, 65 year old male was served on a warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.

• 2:44 pm, civil problem, 898 Newmark Avenue.

• 3:16 pm, 34 year old male charged with unlawful use of weapon, menacing and transported to Coos County jail, 1800 block of Maple Street.

• 3:10 pm, civil problem, 1500 block of Thompson Road.

• 3:52 pm, dispute, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.

• 4:13 pm, harassment, 600 block of Central Avenue.

• 4:17 pm, civil problem, 300 block of N Wall Street.

• 5:16 pm, 49 year old male served on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane, Oregon State Police.

• 5:16 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter Street.

• 5:36 pm, 34 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 700 block of S Broadway Street.

• 6:17 pm, theft/criminal mischief, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.

• 6:20 pm, disorderly conduct, 6th Street.

• 7:50 pm, disorderly conduct, 7th and Central.

• 8:16 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and S Marple.

• 9:03 pm, disorderly conduct, Timberline Drive.

• 9:53 pm, dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.

• 10:09 pm, harassment, 300 block of S Broadway Street.

• 10:12 pm, 34 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 700 block of S Broadway Street.

• 10:14 pm, vehicle vs pedestrian non-injury accident, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

Coquille

• 11:17 am, suspicious vehicle, E 6th and N Adams.

• 12:50 pm, 31 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant and criminal trespass II, 200 block of W Highway 42.

Reedsport

• 1:51 pm, elder abuse, 3300 block of Ridgeway Drive.

• 2:52 pm, non-injury motor vehicle accident, Highway 101 and mile post 214.

• 3:30 pm, fraud, Lower Umpqua Hospital.

• 4:26 pm, suspicious activity, 900 block of Crestview Drive.

• 10:02 pm, suspicious activity, 16th Street and Highway Avenue.

• 10:18 pm, suspicious activity, RVFD Station 2.

Thursday, 10/6/2022:

North Bend

• 2:10 am, loud noise, 1500 block of Monroe.

• 7:20 am, 27 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and on North Bend Police warrant, 2000 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 11:47 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 12:31 pm, civil problem, 500 block of Lewis Street.

• 12:47 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 2:51 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Johnson Street.

• 3:07 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 4:05 pm, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 4:21 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Inland Drive.

• 5:10 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Newmark Street.

• 5:27 pm, disturbance, 2200 block of Newmark Street.

• 7:16 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Meade.

• 7:21 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 7:41 pm, family dispute, 2200 block of McPherson Avenue.

• 8:11 pm, criminal mischief to sign, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 1:44 am, 24 year old male served on Coos Bay Police warrant, 100 block of High Street, Marion County Sheriff.

• 7:04 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Juniper Avenue.

• 9:16 am, criminal mischief, 1700 block of Juniper Avenue.

• 9:20 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.

• 9: 29 am, theft, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 10:05 am, dispute, 500 block of S 9th Street.

• 10:32 am, dead animal, Ocean and Lincoln.

• 10:56 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Lakeshore and Stillwater.

• 11:05 am, civil problem, S 9th Street.

• 11:07 am, civil problem, 1800 N Bayshore Drive.

• 11:50 am, sex offender fail register, Nancy Deveraux Center.

• 11:55 am, dispute, Cammann and Newmark.

• 11:56 am, 58 year old male cited on a Coos Bay Police warrant and two Coos County Sheriff warrants, 300 block of S Broadway Street.

• 12:00 pm, civil problem, 800 block of S Broadway Street.

• 12:35 pm, neighbor dispute, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.

• 2:30 pm, 45 year old female cited on two Coos Bay Police warrants, South of Fulton Waste Water.

• 2:26 pm, assault, 200 block of South Broadway Street.

• 3:11 pm, accident, Newmark Avenue and Woolridge.

• 4:02 pm, civil problem, 2100 block of N 11th Street.

• 4:23 pm, seized knife, 200 block of S Cammann Street.

• 6:09 pm, juvenile problem, 1500 block of N 20th Street.

• 7:44 pm, 33 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Kruse.

• 8:11 pm, disorderly conduct, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore.

• 9:31 pm, 42 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Bayshore and Fir.

• 10:07 pm, 51 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Pacific and Wall.

• 10:19 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 10:23 pm, neighborhood dispute, 1000 block of Elrod Avenue.

Coquille

• 12:37 am, threats, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.

• 11:38 am, barking dog, E 3rd Street.

• 11:53 am, criminal trespass, 200 block of W Highway 42.

• 1:31 pm, dispute, Highway 42 and S Mill Lane.

• 2:45 pm, 31 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 600 block of N Central Boulevard.

• 6:19 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Adams Street.

• 7:11 pm, juvenile problem/harassment, 100 block of N Birch Street.

• 11:04 pm, 34 year old female charged for misuse of 911 x2 counts, resisting arrest and transported to Coos County jail, 500 block of W 4th Place.

Reedsport

• 10:26 am, suspicious activity, 1500 block of Highway Avenue.

• 3:16 pm, suspicious activity, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

• 4:11 pm, runaway, 2600 block of Highlands Drive.

• 6:22 pm, non-injury motor vehicle accident, Longwood Drive and Highway 101.

• 11:44 pm, suspicious activity, mile post 206 and Highway 101.

Friday, 10/7/2022:

North Bend

• 2:19 am, 32 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on assault II charges, Newmark and Broadway Avenue.

• 9:59 am, injury accident, 1500 block of Newmark Street.

• 10:31 am, possible elder abuse/neglect, 2400 block of Stephanie Lane.

• 11:57 am, dispute, 2100 block of Newmark Street.

• 11:59 am, hit and run motor vehicle accident, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 2:03 pm, at rick subject, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 2:33 pm, theft from vehicle, 2200 block of Newmark Street.

• 3:09 pm, panhandling, Newmark and Broadway.

• 3:58 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Newmark Street.

• 4:19 pm, criminal mischief, 800 block of Montana Street.

• 4:25 pm, located wanted subject, North Bend Gold Course.

• 4:45 pm, counterfeit money, 2000 block of Inland Drive.

• 5:31 pm, phone harassment, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 5:34 pm, theft, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 8:41 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 9:40 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Newmark Street.

• 9:46 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Madrona Street.

• 10:26 pm, 38 year old male cited on Lake County Sheriff warrant, 2000 block of Inland Drive.

• 11:50 pm, criminal mischief, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 1:16 am, assault, 900 block of S 2nd Street.

• 1:33 am, juvenile problem, 800 block of Garfield Street.

• 4:25 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 5:09 am, 31 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 800 block of S 2nd Street.

• 9:25 am, theft, 500 block of S 7th Street.

• 9:52 am, vehicle in roadway causing traffic hazard, 900 block of Kentucky Avenue.

• 9:53 am, civil problem, 900 block of Anderson Avenue.

• 9:54 am, violation of restraining order, 800 block of S 1st Street.

• 10:06 am, recovered stolen vehicle/31 year old female and 37 year old male cited for PC out of Reedsport Police Department, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 10:47 am, dispute, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.

• 12:11 pm, child related/missing, 700 block of Hemlock Avenue.

• 12:17 pm, Oregon Department of Corrections served a North Bend Police warrant on a 44 year old male inmate, 2500 block of Center Street.

• 1:13 pm, 47 year old male cited on two Lane County warrants, female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant and Coquille Police warrant, 900 block of S Front Street.

• 2:55 pm, disturbance, Commercial and 12th Street.

• 3:06 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 3:33 pm, disturbance, 1100 block of Commercial Street.

• 3:55 pm, 26 year old female transported to Coos County jail on charges of burglary II and theft I, Lakeshore and Stillwater.

• 3:59 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Newmark Street.

• 4:16 pm, dispute, Empire Lakes.

• 4:57 pm, phone harassment, 2100 block of Juniper Avenue.

• 6:21 pm, animal complaint, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 7:17 pm, 50 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Laclair and Thomas.

• 7:53 pm, 58 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Schoneman and Newmark.

• 8:13 pm, loud party, 1100 block of S 10th Street.

• 8:46 pm, intoxicated subject, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.

• 9:43 pm, 47 year old cited for driving while suspended, 6th Street and Kingwood Avenue.

• 10:24 pm, 64 year old male charged with DUII, reckless driving, attempted assault on a police officer, Kruse Avenue and S Broadway Street.

• 10:29 pm, 58 year old male cited for criminal trespass I and theft III, 1000 block of S 1st Street.

• 11:32 pm, Curry County served a 25 year old female on a Coquille Police warrant, 28900 Ellensburg Avenue.

• 11:38 pm, 36 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and Hill Road.

Coquille

• 7:28 am, barking dog complaint, 100 block of W 6th Street.

• 4:13 pm, disorderly conduct, E 1st Street and N Adams Street.

• 4:36 pm, 31 year old male charged with disorderly conduct II, E 1st Street and N Adams Street.

• 7:10 pm, 36 year old male charged with domestic harassment, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, criminal mischief, theft III and lodged at Coos County jail, 200 block of N Baxter Street.

• 10:14 pm, 31 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 200 block of W Highway 42.

Reedsport

• 8:41 am, theft, Highland Mobile Home Park.

• 8:45 am, theft, The Log Lot.

• 3:12 pm, suspicious activity, 700 block of Laurel Avenue.

• 10:32 pm, noise complaint, 2700 block of Frontage Road.

Saturday, 10/8/2022:

North Bend

• 1:08 am, dispute, 1700 block of Waite Street.

• 1:49 am, 39 year old male charged with DUII, reckless driving, hit and run with property damage, driving while suspended misdemeanor and transported to Coos County jail, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.

• 6:42 am, intoxicated subject, Newmark and Ken Ware.

• 9:15 am, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Myrtle.

• 12:54 pm, traffic hazard/debris in roadway, California and Hamilton.

• 1:33 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 2:38 pm, dog at large, 2200 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 4:03 pm, 44 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Sherman Avenue and Simpson Park.

• 5:03 pm, 24 year old male transported to Coos County jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 2100 block of Madrona Avenue.

• 5:08 pm, disorderly conduct, Madrona Street.

• 6:08 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Newmark Street.

• 7:20 pm, burglary, 1100 block of Newmark Street.

• 8:25 pm, weapons offense, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 9:10 pm, 56 year old male cited on Eugene Police warrant, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 9:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 11:06 pm, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 11:36 pm, 31 year old female cited on North Bend Police warrant, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 2:12 am, intoxicated subject, Koos Bay Boulevard and N 10th Street.

• 3:03 am, dispute, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 5:09 am, fight in vehicle, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.

• 7:47 am, dispute, 1200 block of N Front Street.

• 7:54 am, dispute, N Empire Boulevard.

• 8:18 am, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Woodland and Woodland Court.

• 8:40 am, road rage complaint, 1000 block of S 5th Street.

• 9:01 am, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 9:14 am, family dispute, 300 block of S Wasson Street.

• 10:45 am, intoxicated subject, S 2nd Street and Anderson Avenue.

• 11:10 am, misuse of 911, Newmark Avenue.

• 2:42 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Elrod Avenue.

• 3:18 pm, burglary, 100 block of N 14th Street.

• 4:14 pm, fraud, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 4:30 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, North Bank Lane and Beaver Hill.

• 5:16 pm, hit and run accident, 800 block of Zanna Place.

• 5:17 pm, assault, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.

• 5:31 pm, recovered stolen plate, 1300 block of Airport Lane.

• 5:34 pm, 50 year old female cited for menacing and disorderly conduct, 700 block of Tricia Place.

• 5:38 pm, disorderly conduct, Ackerman Street and Newmark Avenue.

• 6:18 pm, North Bend Police served male subject on Coos Bay Police warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.

• 7:26 pm, loud noise, Lakeshore east of Stillwater.

• 7:29 pm, 27 year old male cited for DUII, S 2nd Street and 7 Devils.

• 7:45 pm, dispute, 800 block of Fenwick Street.

• 8:16 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 9:20 pm, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.

Coquille

• 3:46 pm, family dispute, 900 block of N Collier Street.

Reedsport

• 1:23 pm, suspicious activity, Saint Johns Way.

• 3:57 pm, animal problem, Rowe Street.

• 7:05 pm, animal problem, Rowe Street.

• 8:26 pm, suspicious activity, mile post 211 and Highway 101.

• 9:23 pm, suspicious activity, East Railroad and Winchester Avenue.

• 10:04 pm, suspicious activity, Riverbend Mobile Resort.