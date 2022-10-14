ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, NY

Man Charged With Burglary For Stealing ATM In Roosevelt, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
A 57-year-old man is facing a burglary charge after police said he stole an ATM on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Don Metznik

Xavier King, of Roosevelt, was arrested for an incident that happened at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Roosevelt, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a report of a larceny of an ATM from 90 Nassau Road.

Police attempted to arrest King, and King fled north on Nassau Road.

Authorities said King was arrested without further incident and charged with:

  • Third-degree burglary
  • Possession of burglar's tools
  • Third-degree criminal mischief
  • Two counts of second-degree criminal mischief
  • Petit larceny
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny

Police said King was previously arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary on Saturday, Oct. 8, and was released with no bail.

Daily Voice

