ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flshP_0iZBHPuz00
Christian Whitfield, Leighton Whitfield Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say.

Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Christian Whitfield does not currently have custody of Leighton.

The vehicle the pair were last seen in is a dark blue 2007 KIA Rondo with Maryland tag 6ES1113.

Leighton is 4-feet 9-inches tall and weighs around 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Pokemon shirt. At this time, police do not believe that Leighton is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information on Leighton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Beltsville - Division VI Investigative Section at 301-937-0910 or 911.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Man In Custody On Rape Charge In Baltimore County, Police Say

A wanted rape suspect in Maryland has been apprehended following a months-long investigation into an alleged summer incident, according to police. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced that Christopher Hutchinson, 30, has been charged with second-degree rape following an investigation into an incident reported on Sunday, July 24, officials announced.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

$55K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Dangerous Suspect Who Killed Jewish Father Working In DC

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for the public's help locating several murder suspects wanted on separate homicide offenses. A $55,000 reward is being offered to find Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted after the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Metropolitan Police.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues

VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
VIENNA, VA
Daily Voice

New Alert Issued For Man Missing For Months Possibly In Need Of Medical Attention In St. Mary's

A fresh alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who may be in need of medical attention. The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP) released a photo of 31-year-old Shawn Paavola, who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 7 in Charlotte Hall in St. Mary’s County.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Daily Voice

Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway

A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
ACCOKEEK, MD
NBC Washington

Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police

A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back During Glen Burnie Robbery

Police are investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. A delivery driver from Mr. Pizza and Subs was attempting a delivery in the 200 block of Mountain Ridge Court around 8:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 when a suspect approached him from behind and placed an unknown object into his back, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

22-year-old man pleads guilty to murder in killing of Barry Ransom, Morgan student shot in Towson

BALTIMORE -- A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of Barry Ransom, a Morgan State University student shot last year in the parking lot of The Shops at Kenilworth, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office said.Kevin Sharp, a Towson resident, entered a guilty plea Monday morning in the case of the October 2021 shooting.In a statement, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said he hopes "that the excellent investigative job of the Baltimore County Police and preparation of the case by the Assistant State's Attorney's will send a clear message that outrageous acts such as these...
TOWSON, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring

A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
383K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy