ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Fantasy football: Brandon Aiyuk among must-start wide receivers for Week 6

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Brandon Aiyuk and DeVonta Smith are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 6 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIOHy_0iZBHOHU00
San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk (R) can each be in fantasy football starting lineups in Week 6. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 4. Stefon Diggs , Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and A.J. Brown also are in my Top 5.

Chris Godwin, Tyreek Hill , DK Metcalf, Gabriel Davis and DeVonta Smith are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Davante Adams , Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brandin Cooks are among the wide receivers who should be out of fantasy football lineups as the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions , Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans will each serve Week 6 byes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FTSZ_0iZBHOHU00
Buffalo Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs (L) and Gabriel Davis are both fantasy football WR1s in Week 6. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Gabriel Davis

Davis logged 88 yards and a score in Week 1, but struggled in his next two appearances this season. He rebounded with 171 yards and two scores on three catches in the Buffalo Bills' Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills offense ranks No. 1 in the NFL overall, led by quarterback Josh Allen 's top-ranked passing attack. This week, they will battle the Kansas City Chiefs in what is expected to be a shootout.

The Chiefs allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the third-most receiving scores to wide receivers through five games. I expect Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw for more than 300 yards apiece in this meeting of AFC powers.

That prolific passing duel should lead all of their pass catches to fantasy football relevance. Davis should find the end zone again. I also expect at least eight targets for the Bills weapon.

He is my No. 9 option for Week 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuxPb_0iZBHOHU00
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) logged at least 11 targets int two of his last three games. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

DeVonta Smith

Smith is my No. 10 wide receiver for Week 6, joining Philadelphia Eagles teammate A.J. Brown in my Top 10. Smith caught a season-high 10 passes for 87 yards in Week 5. He also hauled in eight catches for 179 yards and a score in Week 3.

Smith received more targets than Brown in two of the last three weeks. This week. the Eagles will battle the Dallas Cowboys. I expect Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs to lock onto Brown for most of this game, leading to more targets for Smith.

Look for at least 12 targets for 10 catches and 100 yards from Smith in this matchup. He is a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2 this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2fEO_0iZBHOHU00
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) will battle the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Adam Thielen

Thielen is another player off to somewhat of a slow start, for fantasy football purposes. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver did not eclipse 72 yards and scored just one time through his first five games.

Thielen, who scored 24 touchdowns over his two previous season, will likely find the end zone again soon. His eight targets per game over his last three appearances is a positive sign that he continues to hold an important role in the Vikings offense.

This week, the Vikings will battle the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and ninth-most receiving yards to wide receivers through five weeks. I expect Thielen and Justin Jefferson to provide a lot of fantasy points in this matchup Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Thielen is my No. 15 option and can be used as a WR2 or WR3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zF2Ih_0iZBHOHU00
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is a fantasy football WR2 for Week 6. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk is the second-most targeted San Francisco 49ers pass catcher this season, trailing only Deebo Samuel. He totaled 27 looks and 17 catches through his first five games. He also found the end zone once.

Look for Aiyuk and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo -- one of my top waiver wire targets -- to connect at least eight times against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta.

The Falcons allowed the seventh-most fantasy points, tied for allowing the third-most catches and allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to wide receivers through five weeks. They also just allowed more than 60 yards to three different Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers and 351 passing yards to Tom Brady in a Week 5 loss.

Look for Aiyuk, my No. 19 option, to be Garoppolo's top target in Week 6. He can be used as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3.

Alec Pierce

Pierce was one of my favorite wide receiver targets this week on the waiver wire. The Indianapolis Colts offense struggled in Week 5, but Pierce provided positive output when quarterback Matt Ryan looked his way.

The rookie wide receiver logged a season-high nine targets last week's win over the Denver Broncos. Those targets translated into eight catches for 81 yards.

Pierce's usage in the Colts offense is trending up after two-consecutive weeks with at least six targets and 80 yards. This week, the Colts will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Look for this game to have somewhat of a slow tempo, as both teams attempt to establish their running games. Pierce will likely be a better option in points-per-reception formats, as I expect at least eight catches for 75 yards. He is my No. 31 option this week and can be plugged in as a fringe WR3.

Week 6 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at MIA

2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at KC

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. CAR

4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at NO

5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at PIT

7. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. MIN

8. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

9. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at KC

10. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

11. Mike Williams , Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

12. Courtland Sutton , Denver Broncos at LAC

13. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

14. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. MIN

15. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. MIA

16. Michael Thomas , New Orleans Saints vs. CIN

17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at PIT

18. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

19. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at ATL

20. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at ATL

21. Tyler Lockett , Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

22. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

23. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TB

24. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at LAR

25. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers vs. NYJ

26. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

27. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. NE

28. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. TB

29. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at CLE

30. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at LAC

31. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

32. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. NJ

33. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

34. DeVante Parker , New England Patriots at CLE

35. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

36. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF

37. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. JAX

38. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at GB

39. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. SF

40. Tyler Boyd , Cincinnati Bengals at NO

41. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. BAL

42. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF

43. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills at KC

44. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF

45. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens at NYG

46. Randall Cobb , Green Bay Packers vs. NYJ

47. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at NO

48. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CIN

49. Marvin Jones , Jacksonville Jaguars at IND

50. Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are led by, arguably, the two most potent quarterbacks in the National Football League. We're nearly one full quarter into Sunday afternoon's showdown, though, and we've yet to have a score. The Chiefs appeared to get on the board on Sunday, though...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not play well in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tom Brady let his offensive linemen know about it. Late in the second quarter, FOX cameras captured an angry Brady yelling at his line on the sideline. We've seen TB12 get mad like this before over the years, but usually, we don't get any audio of his ranting.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest

The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

Cam Akers time in the Rams' backfield has reportedly come to a close. According to FOX's Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), Los Angeles is actively trying to ship out the 23-year-old running back. Saying that it's "unlikely" that he'll ever play for the team again. Adding that even if a...
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News

There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Yardbarker

Insider look: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 7

KP here, back again with Fantasy Football Waiver Wire content! This week we’re diving into the Waiver Wire Week 7 Edition. As always, leagues are won with post-draft acquisitions. While, you can win on drafting talent alone, the waiver wire is primarily where losses can become wins. I’d like...
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest

The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Predicting Raiders Record for Rest of the Season

At 1-4 coming out of their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders have major ground to make up if they hope to contend for the playoffs this season. Fortunately for them, their schedule for the rest of the season offers immediate opportunity for quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby and the rest of the Raiders to get right back in the hunt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
464K+
Followers
66K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy