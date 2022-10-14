Anderson to join Detch on The Bear’s “Politics with Paul’

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Ben Anderson, Greenbrier County Republican Party chairman, will be the special guest on “Politics with Paul,” the local radio talk show hosted by Paul Detch, the Greenbrier County Democratic Party chair.

The show will air on The Bear 103.1 FM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.

This will be the first face to face square off between these two party chairmen.

Anyone interested in local politics should tune in; it should be a fun evening, said Anderson.

