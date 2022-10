The Philadelphia Eagles will try to start a season 6-0 for just the third time in franchise history when they host the rival Dallas Cowboys in a must-see Sunday Night Football matchup between two of the NFC's best at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles (5-0) previously won their first six games of the season in 1981 and 2004. In the latter, they set the franchise record in wins to start a season with seven. This season, Philadelphia is the last remaining undefeated team in the league. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (4-1) have won four straight and are tied for second in the NFC East, one game behind the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO