The Week 8 college football schedule begins on Wednesday night with a Sun Belt matchup between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Georgia State Panthers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 in Sun Belt) were picked to win the East division of the conference but have lost two of their last three games. In the four-year existence of the Sun Belt Championship Game, they have made the event three times but are in danger of missing out this season. Meanwhile the Panthers (2-4, 1-1) are in fourth place in the East. After losing their first four games of the season, they have won their last two.

BOONE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO