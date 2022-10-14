Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden is rallying Democrat voters with just three weeks to go before election day with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.Meanwhile, Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if Democrats keep control of the U.S. House and gain a few more Democratic seats in the Senate, then “the first bill that I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.” He also told supporters at a Democratic National Committee event that […] The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration’s goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it. “I know we can do this,” Biden told an auditorium full...
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to sell more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
We all know that Democracy is under attack; that democracy is a system of government that is based on the concept of government for the people and by the people, inclusive of all the people and not just a few seeking to control everyone else. Such a government is based upon the electoral process we have in this country. It was that same electoral process that put Donald Trump in office as President of the United States and it was that same process that voted him out and Joe Biden in as president.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee has voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump — a final effort to get the full story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table. The three live in a Washington apartment building that houses...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, appeared on Thursday for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know...
