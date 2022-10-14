We all know that Democracy is under attack; that democracy is a system of government that is based on the concept of government for the people and by the people, inclusive of all the people and not just a few seeking to control everyone else. Such a government is based upon the electoral process we have in this country. It was that same electoral process that put Donald Trump in office as President of the United States and it was that same process that voted him out and Joe Biden in as president.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO