Irvine, CA

The Independent

Biden midterms - live: President pledges to codify Roe v Wade if Democrats keep Congress

President Joe Biden is rallying Democrat voters with just three weeks to go before election day with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.Meanwhile, Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if Democrats keep control of the U.S. House and gain a few more Democratic seats in the Senate, then “the first bill that I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.” He also told supporters at a Democratic National Committee event that […] The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Skanner News

Biden Goes West on 3-State Tour as Midterm Elections Near

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
The Skanner News

Democracy, Disasters, and the Black Vote

We all know that Democracy is under attack; that democracy is a system of government that is based on the concept of government for the people and by the people, inclusive of all the people and not just a few seeking to control everyone else. Such a government is based upon the electoral process we have in this country. It was that same electoral process that put Donald Trump in office as President of the United States and it was that same process that voted him out and Joe Biden in as president.
The Skanner News

Social Security Benefits to Jump By 8.7% Next Year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
The Skanner News

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

