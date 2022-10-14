ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ski Magazine ranks Deer Valley second for best resort in the west, Park City Mountain drops 17 spots to last place

By TownLift // Trevor Redd Smith
 4 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Ski Magazine released its annual rankings of the top 30 ski resorts in the West on October 13, with some surprising changes on its list.

Park City Mountain Resort ranked #30, dropping from #13 the previous year. Ski Magazine gave the resort a 7.36 out of 10, listing the resort’s strengths as “access and terrain variety” and weaknesses as “value and guest service.”

Deer Valley resort placed second for the second year in a row with an overall score of 8.4. Ski Magazine highlighted the resort’s “family and access” as its strengths and “challenge level and value” as its weaknesses. The article reads, “Deer Valley’s specialty is making a ski vacation feel like an actual vacation with services like the complementary ski valet at the base, daily mountain tours, and the friendliest staff in the business.”

“We are thankful for our guests’ participation in this annual survey, as their feedback helps us evolve while upholding the elevated standard of service and amenities they value at Deer Valley,” said Emily Summers, senior communications manager at Deer Valley Resort. “We are honored to be ranked at the top for guest service, snow grooming, lodging, family, and access again this year. These categories align with the foundation of the resort’s legacy and continue to guide how our dedicated and talented staff members create exceptional mountain experiences today.”

Sun Valley Resort in Idaho earned first place for the third year in a row.

Other Utah rankings include:

  • Snowbird Mountain Resort at #25
  • Powder Mountain at #18
  • Alta Ski Area at #17
  • Snowbasin Resort at #14

TownLift

Welcome Home: Sandridge Avenue

PARK CITY, Utah — This home is a restored historic gem perched above Main Street. In a town renowned for world-class skiing, the Olympics, and the Sundance Film Festival, it’s […]
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

