ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yanks may face Cleveland's bugs again in a throwback to '07

By RONALD BLUM
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435CAl_0iZBGIRr00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Their fans still bugged by what happened in 2007, the New York Yankees could face pesky midges again when the American League Division Series moves to Cleveland this weekend.

The flying insects memorably swarmed Joba Chamberlain during Game 2 of the 2007 Division Series at what was then called Jacobs Field. The bugs returned last weekend at nearby FirstEnergy Stadium for an NFL game between the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland will host the Yankees on Saturday night for Game 3 of the ALDS at what's now called Progressive Field.

Midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year.

“I was at the Browns game on Sunday after the wild card series and they were out in full force and it was the middle of the day. So I can only imagine when we get back,” Cleveland Game 3 starter Triston McKenzie said Friday. “When you try to swat them away, they don’t care and they will land on you anyway. I don’t even know how to explain it. That’s the best way to explain it. They will land on you.

"You can kill them and they will just stay there.”

Cleveland reliever Bryan Shaw said the midges are “all over your car” after games, but there's ”nothing to really do.”

Flustered by the flies, Chamberlain threw a pair of wild pitches that allowed Cleveland to tie the score in the eighth inning. The Indians went on to an 11-inning win and a four-game series victory.

Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens said he would have pulled the team off the field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Yankees LF Hicks hurts knee in collision, exits ALDS finale

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks exited Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks was headed to the hospital for an MRI, the Yankees said.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Yanks' Cole available in 'pen for ALDS Game 5, could close

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night's rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound Tuesday afternoon on three days' rest in place of Jameson Taillon.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fantasy Football Week 7: Defense rankings

Don't look now, but the New York Jets are starting to make waves across the NFL. And while fantasy football managers mostly focus on the offense, how rookie Breece Hall is taking the league by storm (and how their wide receiver corps is, while a talented bunch, a hard puzzle to solve in fantasy). Yet, it's the Gang Green defense that might be even more impressive.
NEW YORK STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Panthers send Robbie Anderson to locker room midgame after sideline spat with coach

One way or another, Robbie Anderson's days with the Carolina Panthers appear to be numbered. Amid a report that the Panthers were shopping Anderson on the trade market, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent the receiver to the showers early during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It made for unwelcome drama in Wilks' first game leading the team after last week's firing of head coach Matt Rhule.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers stunned Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league's concussion protocol. Pickett's head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Was Ja'Marr Chase 'due,' or should you sell high?

A certain pair of socks, a synchronized chant on third downs, switching TVs if something 'bad' happens …these are a few of the superstitions that rule my sister's house during Bills' games. Bull Durham, and other movies, introduced the masses to some pretty wild superstitions in the baseball world, guaranteed to yield winning results if adhered to properly. We can laugh at them, we can go along with them, and in most cases, what's the harm?
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fantasy Football Flashback: QB-WR duos top Week 6's list of the most reliable players

Welcome to the Week 6 edition of Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. The past week left many fantasy managers frustrated with a lack of overall production, as we saw just one 30-point scorer after having an average of five players reach that plateau during the initial five weeks. But despite the overall lack of high-end production, the men listed below led many of their fantasy squads to victory.
LOUISIANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in '23

The NFL will expand to Black Friday beginning next season. The league announced Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on the day after Thanksgiving. The first Black Friday game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2023. The teams will be announced in May when the regular-season schedule is expected to be released.
ARIZONA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: NBA opening night live scores, updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch

The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday night with a pair of games featuring last season's NBA Finals participants. The Boston Celtics, last season's runner-up, host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT) in the first game. The Celtics have their core back, save for head coach Ime Udoka, who is serving a season-long suspension for inappropriate workplace conduct. In his place is interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, 34, who was an assistant on the Celtics' staff. Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports from both opening games.
BOSTON, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy