Paterson, NJ

BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
Bang Photo Credit: Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit

Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed.

A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, they said.

Barely 15 minutes and a half-mile north of that shooting, a 24-year-old Paterson man was wounded at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street. He, too, was taken to St. Joe's.

Police responding to a shooting report at Chadwick and Braun streets on the other side of town around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, didn't find a victim.

Moments later, they got word that a 19-year-old city man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

None of the wounds were considered fatal, Valdes and Ribeiro said.

They didn't say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified, nor whether they believe any of the shootings are related.

Comments / 9

4d ago

Paterson has to send in the military along with metal crusher and go in very stealthy 🥷 and get every one every house

Me
3d ago

So let me get this straight, the mayor fires the police chief for “not doing his job” but ever since the firing, Paterson has a shooting almost every day. Make it make sense.

