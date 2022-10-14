Read full article on original website
Harris travels to Michigan to fundraise, rally voters
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise, rally young voters and talk about the impact of chip production on the U.S. auto industry. “I do believe that as we think about an investment in the future, it is about investing in the...
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 16
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit and Southfield Saturday to fundraise and rally...
Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track
Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township. TV5 talks with Celebrity Medium Thomas John ahead of his trip to Saginaw.
Winter sends calling card to mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -On Monday, many saw what’s around the corner as snowflakes flew in many parts of Mid-Michigan. Dennis Borchard is the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission. “We know winter is coming,” Borchard said. Borchard said his crews will be out this winter keeping...
Funding available to help hire police officers across Michigan
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Millions of dollars in funding is now available to help hire local police officers across the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the $30 million in grant scholarships on Monday, Oct. 17. The money will help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers by providing funding to...
Michigan Counties Gearing Up For Winter
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. TV5 talks with Celebrity Medium Thomas John ahead of his trip...
Continued cold with rain/snow showers Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The low bringing the wind, rain, and even snow to Mid-Michigan will bring continued showers today with more temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This early taste of winter resides for one more day Wednesday too, but the second half of the week sees the area drying back out and temperatures making a warmer turn.
Scattered showers with cold weather to start the workweek
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend had a decent stretch of dry weather with brighter skies, and a quickly drying out ground allowed for good yard clean-up weather too! The switch has been flipped though as we start the workweek, scattered showers and cold weather have moved in and will reside into midweek. Another big talking point is snowfall, where we will likely see snowflakes mixing in up north!
Increasing clouds and rain showers Sunday, Rain showers Monday and Tuesday.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting our Sunday under mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the area, but unfortunately we won’t stay that way all day. Clouds increase by early afternoon for just about everyone, leaving the area in mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.
