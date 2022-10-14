SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend had a decent stretch of dry weather with brighter skies, and a quickly drying out ground allowed for good yard clean-up weather too! The switch has been flipped though as we start the workweek, scattered showers and cold weather have moved in and will reside into midweek. Another big talking point is snowfall, where we will likely see snowflakes mixing in up north!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO