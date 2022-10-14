Read full article on original website
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
FOX Carolina
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Lucinda
SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucinda. Lucinda is a retriever/pitbull mix that is almost eight weeks old, She is getting spayed on Wednesday but the pre-adoption process starts today (Monday). She would be available to go home with some lucky parents Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Zoo news: Providence the giraffe bids farewell, capital projects on track
Hundreds of visitors, many of them families with children, flocked to the Greenville Zoo Oct. 17 to bid farewell to one of the zoo’s biggest celebrities, Providence the Masai giraffe, who was born at the zoo in February 2021. The 20-month-old giraffe became an internet sensation when she was...
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating Monday night homicide in Walhalla
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the Walhalla Police Department is investigating an apparent stabbing that killed one person on Monday night. Coroner Karl Addis said the 43-year-old man died outside a home along Moore Avenue. According to Addis, a 911 call was made...
Michelin to host hiring event in Spartanburg Co.
Michelin is hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Spartanburg County.
Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar
One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar.
FOX Carolina
troopers hit during hit and run
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. 'A really big deal’: How could Greenville’s proposed affordable housing policy impact renters?. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. The Tiger Sports Shop hosts an event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
WYFF4.com
Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
FOX Carolina
Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person just after midnight on Friday, October 14. Officers said the crash happened near the intersection of Church Street and Academy Street at around 12:39 a.m. According to officers, the crash involved...
greenville.com
Free Activities in Greenville, SC
Greenville provides a unique setting to venture out and explore everything that the area has to offer. Greenville’s residents and visitors can enjoy a host of outdoor offerings, including nearly forty city parks and an expansive trail system. Cleveland Park. Cleveland Park is the city’s largest park and features...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg
Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting what's new in the area including Scoundrel, Simpsonville Arts, and High Spirits Hospitality. Mobile education center to fight drug addiction. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
Upstate man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
gsabizwire.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Habitat of Humanity Greenville Celebrate Home Dedication
Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Habitat for Humanity of Greenville wrapped up their 3rd annual house build with a dedication ceremony last week. During the event, Natalia Mayley and her five children received the keys to their brand-new home in the Woodside Park neighborhood, a new Habitat neighborhood located in the historic Woodside Mill Community of Simpsonville. The Arena staff and community volunteers began building the home back in May of this year. Construction began inside The Well and was later moved to its permanent location at Woodside Park once the framework was completed. In addition to The Well, build partners included AFL, Harley-Davidson of Greenville, KW Beverage, Levy Restaurants, Pepsi of Greenville, Spero Financial, Spinx, and Wells Fargo.
