Corpus Christi, TX

31-Year-Old Stephanie Vallejo Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)

 4 days ago

According to the Corpus Christi Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

The crash happened at North Padre Island Drive and Highway 44.

The officials stated that a concrete pump truck and a construction vehicle were involved in the collision.

According to the Police, the driver of the concrete truck traveling westbound hit the construction vehicle in front.

31-year-old Stephanie Vallejo drove into the back of the pump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some portions of the Northbound 358 at the Agnes Street exit are currently closed for further investigation.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

October 14, 2022.

Source: Kris TV.

