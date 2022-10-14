ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Latest Yankee Stadium weather update will make baseball fans cry

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on

It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
FanSided

Phillies in 4: Padres hype song automatically eliminates them from NLCS

The San Diego Padres are off to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, and there are some pretty cringy celebrations as a result. The San Diego Padres are off to the NLCS for the first time since 1998. It’s undeniably an exciting feat for the underdogs, but there are some pretty cringy celebrations happening. A hype song recently surfaced of a group of men in Padres jerseys singing about their upcoming matchup against the Phils.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies and Padres both much different teams than when they last met

Three National League teams won 100-plus games this season yet it's the Phillies and Padres, winners of 87 and 89, left as the last two standing. Both teams got hot at the perfect time to win on the road in the wild-card round and knock off their division winner in the division series, and now they meet in the NLCS, which begins Tuesday night at 8:03 ET at Petco Park.
thecomeback.com

San Francisco Giants owner donates to Herschel Walker

Charles B. Johnson, billionaire and largest shareholder of the San Francisco Giants, is a three-time donor to the Republican Senate campaign of Herschel Walker in Georgia. “Charles B. Johnson, the San Francisco Giants’ largest shareholder, has made a series of political donations in support of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, a candidate who has in the past made unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election,” the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

