San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
3 Dodgers free agents who definitely won’t be back in 2023
111 wins. All for nothing. Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell short, but this time in agonizing fashion to the San Diego Padres — a team they’ve owned for the last three years — in the NLDS. Dave Roberts’ World Series guarantee looks even sillier now.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
Latest Yankee Stadium weather update will make baseball fans cry
The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Draymond Green has likely already made contract decision
There’s a major backdrop for Draymond Green and the defending champion Golden State Warriors leading up to their regular-season opener
MLB playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS, Phillies-Padres NLCS | Tuesday’s schedule
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 5 in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Tuesday while the Philadelphia Phillies meet the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York Yankees, 4:07 p.m., TBS. NLCS...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
Who has the NLCS edge? ESPN's preview, predictions for Padres-Phillies
NLCS 2022! ESPN takes a close look at the Phillies and Padres, then the MLB experts make their picks.
3 puzzling decisions that ended Dodgers’ 2022 season too early
Entering the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers were going to battle with potentially the game’s most disappointing second-half team, an apparently stuck-in-the-mud crew they’d owned all year long. Exiting the NLDS in four games, no team has more lingering questions surrounding them...
Phillies in 4: Padres hype song automatically eliminates them from NLCS
The San Diego Padres are off to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, and there are some pretty cringy celebrations as a result. The San Diego Padres are off to the NLCS for the first time since 1998. It’s undeniably an exciting feat for the underdogs, but there are some pretty cringy celebrations happening. A hype song recently surfaced of a group of men in Padres jerseys singing about their upcoming matchup against the Phils.
WNEP-TV 16
Phillies - Padres NLCS Preview | Locked On Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. Here's a crossover preview of the series.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Pete Alonso vie for Hank Aaron Award | Complete list of finalists
MLB announced Monday the finalists for the Hank Aaron Award. The list includes New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge is the leading contender in the American League, thanks to his record-setting 62 home...
NBC Sports
Phillies and Padres both much different teams than when they last met
Three National League teams won 100-plus games this season yet it's the Phillies and Padres, winners of 87 and 89, left as the last two standing. Both teams got hot at the perfect time to win on the road in the wild-card round and knock off their division winner in the division series, and now they meet in the NLCS, which begins Tuesday night at 8:03 ET at Petco Park.
thecomeback.com
San Francisco Giants owner donates to Herschel Walker
Charles B. Johnson, billionaire and largest shareholder of the San Francisco Giants, is a three-time donor to the Republican Senate campaign of Herschel Walker in Georgia. “Charles B. Johnson, the San Francisco Giants’ largest shareholder, has made a series of political donations in support of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, a candidate who has in the past made unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election,” the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted.
Guardians miss a good night’s sleep in New York with overbooked hotel drama
The Cleveland Guardians had to scramble and find a hotel after Game 5’s rainout in the Bronx. Cleveland’s hotel drama surely won’t help matters on the field as they try to dash the Yankees’ postseason hopes with a critical victory against Nestor Cortes and Co. Per...
FanSided
