Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."

Stephen Jackson offered a good idea for Damian Lillard's next team in the league, naming the Miami Heat as a good destination for the point guard.

Damian Lillard isn't looking to change teams, as he recently expressed his desire to stay in Portland and compete for championships with the Trail Blazers. Dame is pretty confident that he can get the job done and asked people to give his team a chance.

Still, this desire doesn't change the fact that many people around the league want to see him on a different team, with some giving their ideas of where Dame should go play next. During a recent edition of Showtime's 'Certified Smoke,' Kevin Garnett said that Dame should go play with a superstar big man like Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, or Karl-Anthony Towns .

"I'm telling you bro playing with somebody that's great makes you even greater. And that's why I wanna see him [Lillard] with Jokic, and they running the pick and roll from top of the key. "I want to see him with Anthony Davis or KAT or somebody. I want to see him with some other greats. ... Imagine if he with somebody just as good as him or on the same level."

KG isn't the only one with these ideas. More people have shared their opinion on what Dame should do next in his career, although it's very hard to see the All-Star guard listening to them.

Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat

Stephen Jackson named another team for Dame, going to the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat. This team has a solid roster that maybe could unlock negotiations with the Portland Trail Blazers (28:27).

“Dame needs to go to Miami,” Jackson said. “… Kyle Lowry and all them — bring Dame over there. Herro ain’t play well. He ain’t finish up last year. You can get rid of Kyle, and you can add other shooting if you want to. Matter of fact, we’ll throw a fourth one in there for Dame if that’s the case.”

Dame in Miami would be something good to watch. The Heat were linked with a move for Kyrie Irving previously, and Dame could be another target for them. He's a shooter that isn't scared of the moment, he can take over games, he can be the primary scoring option on the squad, and take them to the next level.

This is a long shot by the Heat, but perhaps if Dame gets tired of his situation in Portland, he'll start taking looks around the league and see what team can give him a championship.