Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
How the money's being spent: Two Idaho credit unions get $7.5 million from the Biden Administration
Two Idaho lenders received new funding announced by the Biden Administration in September. The funding is meant to spur continued investment in minority and low-income communities. The Emergency Capital Investment Program sent $8.28 billion to 162 institutions designated as Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions, community lenders with...
Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session
A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events […] The post Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Thousands of special session rebates are on the way to Idahoans - how to track yours
IDAHO - As of Friday morning, Governor Little accounted that over 452,000 special session rebates have been sent to Idaho taxpayers. According to the Governor, "that's over $212 MILLION back in the pockets of Idahoans to help combat historic inflation." He continued his press release by stating "With no solutions...
Idaho now open for Bitcoin business
Idaho now open for Bitcoin business. The post Idaho now open for Bitcoin business appeared first on Local News 8.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
Post Register
Idaho’s 2022 barley crop is a big one
Idaho’s 2022 barley crop is much bigger than last year’s drought-affected crop and it’s estimated the state set a record for average barley yields this year. Most importantly, the quality of Idaho’s 2022 barley crop looks really good, said Idaho Barley Commission Executive Director Laura Wilder.
KHQ Right Now
Two face off to be Idaho's next state schools chief
BOISE – Idaho will have a new state superintendent of schools next year, either Republican Debbie Critchfield or Democrat Terry Gilbert. The two come from differing backgrounds and have varying priorities, but both want to make Idaho’s education system a national leader and point of pride. “We’re capable...
The race for Idaho Attorney General: Labrador vs. Arkoosh
BOISE — The duties of the Idaho Attorney General are clearly laid out in state law, in a list of 18 specific tasks ranging from representing all state agencies, officers and institutions in court, to providing legal advice to the Legislature, to enforcing specific laws, from internet crimes against children to prosecuting corrupt county officials. Yet the two candidates vying for the position on the November ballot have sharply differing views of how they’d address the role. ...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's CASA program faces volunteer shortage
Each year, nearly 3,000 children in the Gem State find themselves in out-of-home placements, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For those who end up in foster care, it's important that they have an adult who can advocate for them and that's where the CASA program comes in. Through CASA, children are appointed a guardian who will help promote their best interest, following their case from start to finish. However, here in Ada County and several other areas, there's a shortage of volunteers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
kmvt
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
KIVI-TV
Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Tuesday that...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Two Waste Cases
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say two large game animals were left to waste in late September and earlier this month in east Idaho. Conservation officers are looking into two cases, one that happened around October 11 and one around September 30. Idaho Fish and Game got a tip of either a small elk or deer left to waste near Rockland in Power County. Conservation officers found skinned and quartered remains of the animal just west of Big Canyon Road without a head, making it impossible to identify. Leaving a game animal to waste is punishable of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, including the loss of hunting privileges.
kmvt
Abortion top issue for Idaho voters ahead of midterms
BOISE, ID — Looking toward November, it’s clear that voters know abortion is on the ballot this year, and they’re ready to vote to protect their right to bodily autonomy, according to Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. Additionally the said A poll conducted in late September by the...
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout; a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds.
No wildlife crime is too small to report
A recent survey of Idaho sportsmen and women found that nearly 80% of participants who had observed or knew about a wildlife crime opted to report the offense to a conservation officer or other law enforcement. It’s great to see that the bulk of Idaho citizens recognize the importance of assisting conservation officers by reporting wildlife crimes!
Stimulus update: Date that direct check payments worth up to $300 will be sent out revealed
Hawaii residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns can expect to receive payments worth up to $300 from the state starting next week.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Comments / 1