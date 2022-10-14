ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

boisestatepublicradio.org

How the money's being spent: Two Idaho credit unions get $7.5 million from the Biden Administration

Two Idaho lenders received new funding announced by the Biden Administration in September. The funding is meant to spur continued investment in minority and low-income communities. The Emergency Capital Investment Program sent $8.28 billion to 162 institutions designated as Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions, community lenders with...
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session

A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events […] The post Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
104.3 WOW Country

This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?

THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
Post Register

Idaho’s 2022 barley crop is a big one

Idaho’s 2022 barley crop is much bigger than last year’s drought-affected crop and it’s estimated the state set a record for average barley yields this year. Most importantly, the quality of Idaho’s 2022 barley crop looks really good, said Idaho Barley Commission Executive Director Laura Wilder.
KHQ Right Now

Two face off to be Idaho's next state schools chief

BOISE – Idaho will have a new state superintendent of schools next year, either Republican Debbie Critchfield or Democrat Terry Gilbert. The two come from differing backgrounds and have varying priorities, but both want to make Idaho’s education system a national leader and point of pride. “We’re capable...
Idaho State Journal

The race for Idaho Attorney General: Labrador vs. Arkoosh

BOISE — The duties of the Idaho Attorney General are clearly laid out in state law, in a list of 18 specific tasks ranging from representing all state agencies, officers and institutions in court, to providing legal advice to the Legislature, to enforcing specific laws, from internet crimes against children to prosecuting corrupt county officials. Yet the two candidates vying for the position on the November ballot have sharply differing views of how they’d address the role. ...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's CASA program faces volunteer shortage

Each year, nearly 3,000 children in the Gem State find themselves in out-of-home placements, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. For those who end up in foster care, it's important that they have an adult who can advocate for them and that's where the CASA program comes in. Through CASA, children are appointed a guardian who will help promote their best interest, following their case from start to finish. However, here in Ada County and several other areas, there's a shortage of volunteers.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District

Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
kmvt

Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
KIVI-TV

Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Tuesday that...
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Two Waste Cases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say two large game animals were left to waste in late September and earlier this month in east Idaho. Conservation officers are looking into two cases, one that happened around October 11 and one around September 30. Idaho Fish and Game got a tip of either a small elk or deer left to waste near Rockland in Power County. Conservation officers found skinned and quartered remains of the animal just west of Big Canyon Road without a head, making it impossible to identify. Leaving a game animal to waste is punishable of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, including the loss of hunting privileges.
kmvt

Abortion top issue for Idaho voters ahead of midterms

BOISE, ID — Looking toward November, it’s clear that voters know abortion is on the ballot this year, and they’re ready to vote to protect their right to bodily autonomy, according to Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. Additionally the said A poll conducted in late September by the...
Big Country News

No wildlife crime is too small to report

A recent survey of Idaho sportsmen and women found that nearly 80% of participants who had observed or knew about a wildlife crime opted to report the offense to a conservation officer or other law enforcement. It’s great to see that the bulk of Idaho citizens recognize the importance of assisting conservation officers by reporting wildlife crimes!
