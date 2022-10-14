ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumni reflect on Parkland shooter’s sentencing

Shaunak Maggon was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and new to the U.S. when the sound of gunshots interrupted the school’s Valentine’s Day celebrations in 2018. Maggon, now a 20-year-old UF criminology and pre-law junior, moved to the U.S. from Saudi Arabia before enrolling at...
Click10.com

ADHD medication could lead to drug use relapse

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – There are concerns among health professionals that a drug used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or A.D.H.D., could lead to relapse in people who suffer from addiction. Memorial Healthcare toxicologist Dr. Alberto Augsten, said many telemedicine companies have come under fire for prescribing Adderall, which...
NBC Miami

Legal Experts Weigh in On Life Sentence v. Death Penalty in Parkland Massacre Case

The stunning jury decision to spare the Parkland mass murderer’s life is still reverberating among the victims and throughout the legal community, especially after everyone saw the visceral outrage from the families Thursday. “It’s just unbelievable, we’re shocked, and we’re devastated,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex,...
Click10.com

Family suing Miami-Dade daycare after death of 9-month-old boy

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of 9-month-old Tayvon Tomlin is suing Lincoln Marti Schools after the child was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hospital earlier this year. “They haven’t given us any answers,” said Keiara Whorely, the child’s mother. “The day it happened, they weren’t even...
WPBF News 25

Parkland juror: we didn't let down the families. Florida law did.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the jurors in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter said things got ugly in the jury room during deliberations. Melody Vanoy said she was one of three jurors who voted to give the shooter in life in prison rather than the death penalty.
niceville.com

Florida medical clinic owners accused of falsifying clinical trial data

FLORIDA — The owners of a Florida medical clinic and an employee of the clinic are accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of falsifying clinical trial data, the Department of Justice said in a statement. In an indictment unsealed last week, a Miami grand jury charged three defendants...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation

Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman

It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
Click10.com

Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Many of Pembroke Park’s newest cops were fired or pushed out from old jobs, records show

Many cops who left under a cloud from their police jobs — who were fired or forced out by their old departments — are now back on duty, welcomed in by Pembroke Park, a small town determined to create a new police department, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review has found. The Pembroke Park Police Department last month acknowledged it didn’t subject all of its officers to full, customary ...
Click10.com

Beachgoers record couple torturing kitten in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A kitten was seen being thrown around like a toy in Sunny Isles Beach and one local animal lover stepped in to save that baby feline. Local 10′s animal advocate Jacey Birch spoke to the witness who called police and started recording the incident with the hope she could save the kitten’s life.
bulletin-news.com

Broward Doctor Won’t Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

After a young lady overdosed and died inside a Broward doctor’s apartment in 2018, there won’t be any charges brought against the doctor. First responders discovered Natalie “Olya” Langille unresponsive inside Dr. Naval Parikh’s apartment after he dialed 911 more than four years ago. According...
Click10.com

Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
