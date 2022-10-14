Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WSVN-TV
Attorneys say social media model, seen pleading for help in video, was physically abused, stabbed boyfriend in self-defense
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video shows a social media model making a plea for help days before, authorities said, she stabbed her boyfriend to death, and her attorneys said the footage shows she was the victim in this relationship. The footage captured a City of Miami Police...
Click10.com
DeSantis joins Parkland parents outraged over life in prison verdict for confessed killer
PARKLAND, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for change to Florida’s death penalty law. “The only appropriate punishment is capital punishment,” DeSantis said. Parkland families were outraged last week after a jury spared the confessed school shooter’s life, sending shockwaves across the country. “I...
Independent Florida Alligator
Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumni reflect on Parkland shooter’s sentencing
Shaunak Maggon was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and new to the U.S. when the sound of gunshots interrupted the school’s Valentine’s Day celebrations in 2018. Maggon, now a 20-year-old UF criminology and pre-law junior, moved to the U.S. from Saudi Arabia before enrolling at...
wlrn.org
As dust settles on Parkland verdict, how jury came to a life sentence decision
It’s been more than four years since the mass shooting that left 17 dead and 17 injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The long trial and criminal court proceedings against the shooter have started to draw to a close. The jury recommended the shooter, Nikolas Cruz,...
Click10.com
ADHD medication could lead to drug use relapse
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – There are concerns among health professionals that a drug used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or A.D.H.D., could lead to relapse in people who suffer from addiction. Memorial Healthcare toxicologist Dr. Alberto Augsten, said many telemedicine companies have come under fire for prescribing Adderall, which...
WPBF News 25
What's next for Nikolas Cruz, Parkland school shooter? Legal experts break down
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, jurors recommended Nikolas Cruz, convicted Parkland school shooter should spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing will take place on Nov. 1. In this hearing, the judge will officially announce the 17 life sentences...
NBC Miami
Legal Experts Weigh in On Life Sentence v. Death Penalty in Parkland Massacre Case
The stunning jury decision to spare the Parkland mass murderer’s life is still reverberating among the victims and throughout the legal community, especially after everyone saw the visceral outrage from the families Thursday. “It’s just unbelievable, we’re shocked, and we’re devastated,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex,...
Click10.com
Family suing Miami-Dade daycare after death of 9-month-old boy
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of 9-month-old Tayvon Tomlin is suing Lincoln Marti Schools after the child was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hospital earlier this year. “They haven’t given us any answers,” said Keiara Whorely, the child’s mother. “The day it happened, they weren’t even...
WPBF News 25
Parkland juror: we didn't let down the families. Florida law did.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the jurors in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter said things got ugly in the jury room during deliberations. Melody Vanoy said she was one of three jurors who voted to give the shooter in life in prison rather than the death penalty.
niceville.com
Florida medical clinic owners accused of falsifying clinical trial data
FLORIDA — The owners of a Florida medical clinic and an employee of the clinic are accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of falsifying clinical trial data, the Department of Justice said in a statement. In an indictment unsealed last week, a Miami grand jury charged three defendants...
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
Click10.com
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman
It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
Palm Beach State College students relieved after arrest of fellow student
Students at Palm Beach State College are breathing a sigh of relief after a fellow student was arrested for making an online threat of a mass shooting.
Click10.com
Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
Many of Pembroke Park’s newest cops were fired or pushed out from old jobs, records show
Many cops who left under a cloud from their police jobs — who were fired or forced out by their old departments — are now back on duty, welcomed in by Pembroke Park, a small town determined to create a new police department, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review has found. The Pembroke Park Police Department last month acknowledged it didn’t subject all of its officers to full, customary ...
Click10.com
Beachgoers record couple torturing kitten in Sunny Isles Beach
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A kitten was seen being thrown around like a toy in Sunny Isles Beach and one local animal lover stepped in to save that baby feline. Local 10′s animal advocate Jacey Birch spoke to the witness who called police and started recording the incident with the hope she could save the kitten’s life.
bulletin-news.com
Broward Doctor Won’t Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
After a young lady overdosed and died inside a Broward doctor’s apartment in 2018, there won’t be any charges brought against the doctor. First responders discovered Natalie “Olya” Langille unresponsive inside Dr. Naval Parikh’s apartment after he dialed 911 more than four years ago. According...
Parkland shooter prosecutors call for probe of juror threat
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz called for an investigation Friday after a juror said another panelist threatened her during the deliberations that ended with a life sentence for Cruz’s murder of 17 people four years ago at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Click10.com
Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
Comments / 1