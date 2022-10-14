Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
thefocus.news
RIP Marty Sammon: Death of pianist at 45 rocks Chicago blues community
Chicago’s beloved blues pianist Marty Sammon has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 45, his sudden death happening just one day after he celebrated his birthday. Sammon was best known for providing the keys for Phil Guy and Otis Rush, and more recently, Phil’s older brother and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Buddy Guy.
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
Chicago veteran Fannie Farmer turns 100
CHICAGO (CSB) -- Fannie Farmer, a longtime Chicago resident and World War II veteran, just turned 100! During her life, Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps before openeing her own beauty salon on the West Side. She then went to work for the VA and helped other veterans. Saturday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and service to our country. CBS 2 asked her advice for others. "Be good and kind, honest and truthful. You might make 105," she said. When asked the scret to her longevity, Farmer said it's keeping a schedule. We're told she makes her own breakfast every day, and before COVID she would often ride the bus to the VA.
wglc.net
Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won’t be fired. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the announcement about Officer Robert Bakker is included in the most recent quarterly report of the city’s Office of Inspector General. The agency says an internal investigation by the police department was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which Bakker agreed not to dispute the allegations against him. Bakker’s ties to the group were first reported in the media two years ago. Bakker has acknowledged he took part in a Proud Boys group chat but that he’s never been a member of the group.
Legendary Illinois Hotel May Be the Most Haunted and Terrifying One in America
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides, and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because of some strange occurrence in their room, or in the hallways.
Chicago women journalists examine their progress in non-traditional media
Have more media outlets opened up more opportunities?. Women make up about 50% of American journalists, but barriers remain to retention and promotion in newsrooms across the country. Conventional wisdom has it that women leave the industry to have children, but Kristin Gilger, a professor at Arizona State University’s Walter...
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
Malcolm X Drive Naming Ceremony & Lecture featuring Ilyasah Shabazz
The United Afrikan Movement, Black Lives Matter NWI – Gary, and community supporters welcome the public to the street sign unveiling and naming ceremony for Malcolm X Drive in Gary, with special guest Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. This event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of 25th and Malcolm X Drive (Ellis Ave). Ms. Shabazz will also deliver an address that evening during an event starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest (IUN), 3400 Broadway, hosted by the IUN Department of Minority Studies.
High Point native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord
CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is originally from High Point, North Carolina. According […]
Former alderman makes another try at toppling Preckwinkle for Cook board president
Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti is again running to unseat Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, but this time he’s doing it from the Republican side of the aisle.
This weekend’s picks at the 58th Chicago International Film Festival
DIR. Mo McRae (directorial debut); United States. Director, co-writer, producer Mo McRae attending in person for these screening. Starring Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Shamier Anderson, Lex Scott Davis and Justin Hartley. Synopsis: “A Lot of Nothing” is a wildly entertaining and humorous exploration of what people today do in...
Collider
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project & 150 Media Stream Present Color In Motion An Activation and Installation￼￼
The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project at The University of Chicago’s Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts and 150 Media Stream present Color in Motion, a dance film featuring Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, on view through November 16, 2022 at 150 N Riverside Plaza, a commercial space that showcases the work of local and international artists, bringing art to everyday life.
wgnradio.com
OTL #835: The CTA “ghost run” phenomenon, No more late night bars?, Jared Rabin’s new music
Mike Stephen learns about the CTA “ghost run” phenomenon from Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield, discusses how many of us are choosing to go home early with Chicago Tribune reporter Josh Noel, and chats with local musician Jared Rabin about his new album. To subscribe to the OTL...
100 Black Men of Chicago annual college scholarship fair returned after 2-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the 100 Black Men of Chicago is hosted it's 20th annual college scholarship fair.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
Bernie Mac Foundation celebrates his 65th birthday
The Bernie Mac Foundation is having an event on Wednesday, October 26th. Come celebrate with The Bernie Mac Foundation on the 65th birthday of our late Founder and Emeritus, Bernard “Bernie Mac” McCullough. In addition to celebrating Bernie’s life, we will raise money for The Bernie Mac Sarcoidosis Translational Advanced Research (STAR) Center at UI Health to help provide comprehensive care for sarcoidosis patients.
Chicago magazine
Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs
The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
A peek at some of the upcoming 58th Chicago International Film Festival screenings
Festival offers a few, free neighborhood selections and in-person and virtual screenings. King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones: Black Perspectives, City and State Documentary, Women in Cinema. DIR. Harriet Marin Jones; France, U.S. GENRES Historical, Social Commentary. One of the most powerful Chicagoans of the 20th Century, Edward Jones built...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 13