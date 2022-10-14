ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden midterms - live: President pledges to codify Roe v Wade if Democrats keep Congress

President Joe Biden is rallying Democrat voters with just three weeks to go before election day with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.Meanwhile, Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Russian-installed officials in the southern region of Kherson, one of four regions that Moscow illegally annexed last month, announced Tuesday there would be an “organized transfer of civilians” out of four towns ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive. Regional head Vladimir Saldo urged calm and said the Kherson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy