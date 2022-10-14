ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not play well in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tom Brady let his offensive linemen know about it. Late in the second quarter, FOX cameras captured an angry Brady yelling at his line on the sideline. We've seen TB12 get mad like this before over the years, but usually, we don't get any audio of his ranting.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

OJ Simpson Sounds Off on the ‘Best’ Quarterbacks in the NFL This Year

OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, and this time was no exception.
NEVADA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game

Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged. During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Swimsuit Photo

Katherine Webb was back in the headlines this week. The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game a decade ago, was once again brought up by Brent Musburger. Musburger, who was calling the Alabama vs. Notre Dame game, believes he was...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News

There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
