Read full article on original website
Related
KFOR
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!
Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma
When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
blackchronicle.com
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state
A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
okcfox.com
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
Oklahoma has the highest homeowners insurance in the country
The highest premiums in the country for homeowners’ insurance is here in Oklahoma.
blackchronicle.com
Travis Meyer’s Severe Weather, Winter Storm Update
TULSA, Oklahoma – Winter climate is transferring into Green Country this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for many of Northeast Oklahoma on Monday morning. The watch goes into impact at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and expires at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. The National Weather Service says two rounds of wintry precipitation are anticipated on Wednesday morning by Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain are anticipated with some mild snow doable. According to the National Weather Service, the incoming storm may convey as much as one inch of snow and sleet and round one-half of an inch of ice.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to see severe storms with hail risk this weekend
Parts of Oklahoma could severe severe weather with a hail risk Saturday night.KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says isolated storms will develop after 4 p.m. with a hail risk for much of the state. The higher instability will remain south of Interstate 40, and Damon says those storms will produce half-dollar-size hail.Areas north of Interstate 40 should see quarter-size hail.Damon shows when you could expect to see severe storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
kosu.org
Oklahoma, NOAA researchers: Climate change will cause extreme flooding to become more widespread, frequent, unpredictable
With extreme floods all over the world filling headlines, researchers at the University of Oklahoma predict things will only get worse. OU researchers partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used computer modeling to predict just how much climate change will affect extreme flooding — and the outlook is wet.
The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma
If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH : Why Governor Stitt supports school vouchers for Oklahoma | News
When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze
Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
KOCO
Oklahoma state agents focus on seizing illegal marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state agents have a major focus on seizing illegal marijuana. KOCO 5 looked into how the Oklahoma National Guard members are helping with the crackdown. "To come out and help the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to remove and irradicate illegal marijuana grows," said Col. Shane...
KOCO
Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools
MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oklahoma
Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
Comments / 0