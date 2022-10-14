Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State struggles offensively, ties and loses on road at No. 17 UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
The ‘Beautiful Garbage’ Fashion Show renews excitement in sustainable fashionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH
In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Bundle up the blankets, fire up the furnace!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Here comes the cold air! Bundle on the blankets and fire up the furnace! We're getting a chilly blast tonight and Tuesday, but we'll see some warmer temps by the end of the week and the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the...
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
myfox28columbus.com
Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
myfox28columbus.com
Amazon Style store opens at Easton Town Center, second location in the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon just opened a new clothing store at Easton Town Center and it's only the second in the country. Amazon Style opened its doors for the first time Tuesday morning. So how does it work?. The store displays one of each item. All of the...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 15 cents over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus fell nearly 15 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy reported that gas in Columbus dropped 14.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.81. Prices in Central Ohio are 46.7 cents per gallon higher than a...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don't claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected.
myfox28columbus.com
Hilliard woman wins female Columbus marathon, Colorado man qualifies for Olympic trials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a race packed with competitors from across the country, one of Central Ohio's own took first place in the female race. Sarah Biehl of Hilliard crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:39:01. Hollyann Swann of Huntington, West Virginia,...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin asking for community's help in naming snow plows
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — As it prepares for winter, the City of Dublin is asking for the community's help in naming its snow plows. After naming the plows, residents will be able to follow them in real-time on the city's SnowGo dashboard. Residents will be able to see which plow is on which street, according to its name.
myfox28columbus.com
US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
myfox28columbus.com
Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
myfox28columbus.com
At least $1 million raised during Nationwide Children's Columbus marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Race organizers say the Columbus marathon raised at least $1 million and counting for Nationwide Children's Hospital. Over 11,000 people participated in this year's race from across the country and the world. Organizers said the event has raised approximately $12 million since the partnership with...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
myfox28columbus.com
AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
american-rails.com
Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
What really happened when police said a bear attacked a car in Ohio
GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police followed up Sunday evening on a warning to residents to keep their car doors locked, saying the incident prompting it never happened. Earlier the same day, the Genoa Township Police Department posted photos of a damaged vehicle and a bear they said was involved. While it’s unlikely a […]
Comments / 0